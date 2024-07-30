This Sophisticated Storage Solution Will Simplify Your Kitchen & Help Minimise Waste

The KitchenAid range at New World is a sophisticated way to store your favourite foods.

With its long history of helping Kiwis master their kitchens, New World’s latest promotion is sure to delight those wanting to jump on the beautiful container trend.

From July 22, New World is offering shoppers the chance to collect stickers in exchange for one of five KitchenAid glass containers – a sophisticated solution to kitchen storage.

The collaboration marks the second time KitchenAid and New World have joined forces, following the success of the ovenware promotion in 2021.

According to New World’s head of marketing and CX, Giselle Bleakley, this year’s KitchenAid glass containers were selected in response to consumer feedback for their high quality and versatility.

“Nearly 70% of customers told us glass containers were high on the list of items they wanted to use in their kitchens,” she says.

“The KitchenAid range is high quality and looks amazing with the option of using a vacuum pump that helps keeps food even fresher for longer.”

Whether you’re wanting to update how you store fresh herbs in the fridge, or grocery items in the pantry, become a master of meal prep to save money where it counts, or reduce your food waste, there’s a KitchenAid glass container to suit.

Below, we share some hot tips on how the KitchenAid range can save you time (and money) in the kitchen.

KEEP FOOD FRESH FOR LONGER

As we become increasingly aware of our impact on both our health and the environment, storing food in glass containers seems like the obvious choice.

Unlike plastic, glass doesn’t leak chemicals, unwanted flavours and odours into food, meaning your food stays fresher for longer.

With the KitchenAid glass container range, you too can preserve the integrity of your food, allowing it to retain its natural taste and aroma.

Each container comes with a sealed silicone lid and is compatible with the KitchenAid vacuum pump to remove excess air. This helps to create an airtight seal, so food can last even longer.

The stackable range spans five different sizes crafted from highly durable borosilicate glass, meaning you can pop it in the dishwasher without thinking twice.

Not to mention its non-porous nature means air can’t seep into containers, which will help extend the shelf life of all perishable items.





REDUCE FOOD WASTE

If you shudder every time you empty food in the waste disposal or rubbish bin, help is at hand.

Ranging from mini to mighty, the KitchenAid range is perfect to store lunchbox cast-offs or leftovers, meaning you can reduce your weekly waste and save money where it counts.

It’s no secret that bills are steadily increasing, but you can stretch out the time between grocery runs by stashing food properly and enjoying it for longer.

How you choose to store your food will change depending on your needs. Below, our favourite foods to stash in your KitchenAid glass containers.

Small Container

Its 400ml capacity makes this mini container an excellent spot to store condiments including dips and sauces, small fresh herbs, alongside dairy products like soft cheeses.

Medium Container

Love fruit? Stash fresh berries or chopped fruit like apples, peaches or plums in this 700ml medium-sized container for an easy grab-and-go snack.

Large Container

A go-to for stashing leftovers, this large container holds up to 1.2 litres ideal for next-day pasta, soup or stir-fry. The clever belly band means so you can pop it in your bag without worrying about it sloshing everywhere.

Extra Large Container

Salads and fresh greens will fit perfectly into this 2.4 litre capacity container and will last even longer when sealed with the vacuum pump to ensure fresh, crisp lettuce.

Oven Dish

This oven-proof container gives new meaning to the phrase “one pan dinner”. Its 2.4 litre capacity can easily house heartier dishes like cottage pies or lasagnas which can be cooked and stored in the same dish.

Vacuum Pump

An additional extra, this clever vacuum pump helps to remove air from each container – meaning food stays fresher for longer. Win win!

GOOD TO GO

The time-poor amongst us will appreciate the convenience of being able to pull meals from fridge to oven to heat them in the same glass container, taking the pressure off during the dinner rush.

Offering unmatched adaptability, from storing leftovers in the fridge to reheating meals in the microwave or oven, glass containers can easily transition from one task to the next without a hitch.

The Glass containers bases can withstand a range of temperatures, meaning you can bake, microwave and freeze your KitchenAid collection without fear of it warping, melting or releasing chemicals into your food.

The New World KitchenAid glass container range is available from July 22 while stocks last. Customers can pick and choose which items they like from the range, without having to collect the whole set. Don’t want to miss out? Remember to redeem your stickers as you earn them to avoid disappointment. New World in-store signage and local store’s Facebook pages will show stock availability and which items are running low.