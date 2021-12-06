This Innovative App From Allpress Makes Finding Good Coffee A Breeze

Whether you're exploring Aotearoa these holidays or looking for a new local in your neighbourhood, the innovative Cafe Finder App from Allpress is the perfect tool for discovering everything Aotearoa has to offer, one coffee at a time.

Something of a local institution, Allpress has been roasting coffee since 1986. Now famous around the world, its feet are still firmly planted here, and the brand’s unique Cafe Finder App is a testament to New Zealand’s passionate coffee culture and community spirit. Just like its top-notch beans, user experience is a priority for the app too; featuring Google Maps navigation, live opening hours, cafe menus and imagery, as well as life's important search filters like vegan friendly, pet friendly, or customer bathroom – important info after a long drive. We love a good guide, and the Cafe Finder App is a great way to plan a road trip, and support some local businesses on the way — pick an invigorating spot for the beginning of your drive, and then a nourishing lunch location for refuelling (and re-caffeination with Allpress coffee) en route.

Barker's Foodstore & Eatery

Worth a stop on a road trip through the breath-taking Queenstown region, this family-friendly spot serves up great food (like scrambled chilli eggs on toast), hot Allpress coffee, and there's a retail offering to peruse once you've sated your appetite. 71 Talbot Street, Geraldine

Barker’s Foodstore & Eatery. Photo / Supplied.

Bespoke Kitchen

A health-conscious hotspot, this eatery is all about wellbeing, with unbaked options and organic food aplenty. Beverages include ginger health shots, kombucha, and delicious Allpress coffee, and it also creates custom cakes. 9 Isle St, Queenstown

Bleached

With a groovy vibe and cool crowd, this repurposed carpark building is a multi-purpose space — there's a gallery, retail goods, and Allpress coffee. Bagels and cold coffee is their jam, so try the vegan cheese and pickle bagel with an Otis Oat Milk and Allpress cold coffee when the temperature rises. 109 Devon St West, New Plymouth

Boatshed Café

Perched on the edge of the peninsula near the ferry terminal (handy!) is this characterful cafe. A truly unique destination, you'd be hard pressed to find a better coffee spot for summer — or a better pie, like its creamy mussel and leek Kutai Pie. 8 Clendon Esp, Rawene, Northland

Doubles

Located in the historic heart of the garden city, this charming spot is famous for its "Croffles" (waffle-pressed croissants for the uninitiated) which pair perfectly with a strong espresso. 62 Worcester Blvd, Christchurch

Doubles. Photo / Supplied.

F.G. Smith

A stylish hotspot in Aotearoa's southeast, the expansive space offers both indoor and outdoor seating. This humming eatery is famous for its coffee (Allpress of course) and its pasta (think smashed lamb with pine nuts and yoghurt). 9A Ossian St, Ahuriri, Napier

Industry Lane Eatery

Located on Central Otago iconic rail trail, this cafe is a hub for locals, with friendly staff and South Island-sized portions. Its extra-long sausage rolls are a must-try — perfect with a coffee — and there is also cabinet food (cheese rolls!) and robust meals to enjoy. 51c Russell St, Alexandra

Long Dog

Located at the southern end of St Clair beach, early birds will be rewarded with a cinematic sunrise to go with their coffee. Watch the surfers brave the waves while you tuck into some food made from local produce. 1 Second Beach Rd, Dunedin

Onepu

Just off Lyall Bay Beach's main drag, this eye-catching cafe serves up coffee, food, ice cream and smoothies. It's a buzzing area to explore, so get your coffee to go. 226 Onepu Rd, Lyall Bay, Wellington

Onepu. Photo / Supplied.

Raglan Surf Co

Located in a family-owned surf shop, this tiny espresso bar serves up stellar coffee (some say it's the best in Aotearoa) and is a favourite of locals and visitors alike. Whether you're in town to catch some waves, or enjoying a day trip, pick up an Allpress brew from this cool spot. 7 Wainui Rd, Raglan

Sevenpenny

A town full of history, another reason to stop in Greymouth is this characterful cafe. Located next door to the old bank, it's open for breakfast lunch and dinner — the Moroccan lamb salad is rated highly — or enjoy a takeaway coffee by the river. 9 Tainui St, Greymouth