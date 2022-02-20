This Groovy Double-Feature Captures The Spirit Of The Swinging Sixties... And The Energy Of Mary Quant

What better way to celebrate Auckland Art Gallery's exhibition Mary Quant: Fashion Revolutionary than with two cinematic classics that will transport you back to the sensational 1960s. Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki, Hollywood Avondale and Viva are teaming up to bring you two iconic films, for the Swinging Sixties: Double Feature on Sunday February 27.

Catch A Hard Day's Night — a 1964 rock-and-roll romp following "a day in the life" of The Beatles as fame takes them by storm. Directed by Richard Lester, it stars John, Paul, George and Ringo as they travel to London and attempt to record a performance on live television while evading teenage fans. The Independent called it "An intriguing snapshot of fast-changing, early-1960s British society," and "one of the greatest rock-and-roll comedy adventures ever."

It will be followed by fashionable 1966 mystery thriller Blow-Up. Directed by critically acclaimed director Michelangelo Antonioni — it was his first English language feature — Blow-Up is a psychological mystery starring David Hemmings as a fashion photographer who unknowingly captures a death on film after following two lovers in a park. It also features sixties style icons Jane Birkin and Vanessa Redgrave.

'Blow-Up' (1966). Photo / Supplied

These films epitomise Swinging London like no other — illustrating the British Invasion, the sexual revolution, youthquake and mod culture, showcasing a myriad of miniskirts and supermodels, and with cutting-edge sixties soundtracks, they also capture the energy of Mary Quant’s youthquake-defining work (which can be seen at Auckland Art Gallery until March 13)

Get tickets for Swinging Sixties: Double Feature from $15 — but book now, as capacity is limited to 100 seats per film, as per Red guidelines.*

Auckland Art Gallery Members receive free unlimited entry to all exhibitions including Mary Quant: Fashion Revolutionary, and discounts on events like this special film screening, and priced from $55 per year, it's well worth signing up for one now.

Swinging Sixties: Double Feature, proudly supported by Viva, will be held at The Hollywood in Avondale, New Zealand's longest-running cinema palace.

Get your tickets now at Aucklandartgallery.com/doublefeature.