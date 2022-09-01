The temporal beauty of spring in Japan is celebrated with a traditional festival called Hanami — a 1,000 yearold tradition of observing the first of the cloud-like pink sakura, or cherry blossom, flowers.

So it is fitting that Roku gin (Roku translates as “six” in Japanese), whose carefully balanced six botanicals include both the sakura blossom flower and sakura leaf, is honouring the enchantment of this transient season with a celebration at Auckland’s Mission Bay this spring.

Roku was inspired by the four seasons, as each one of the six Japanese botanicals are harvested in accordance with shun, the Japanese tradition of enjoying each ingredient at its best by only harvesting at its peak of flavour and perfection.

The seaside restaurant of Azabu will be transformed into an immersive space with diners seated among delicate sakura blooms, and treated to a sensorial journey.

Bespoke Roku gin spring cocktails — such as the Roku Spring Highball (Roku gin, rhubarb liqueur, hibiscus); Roku Sakura (Roku gin, Lillet Rosé, lime juice, elderflower, orange blossom water, Prosecco, orange zest); Roku Suppai (Roku gin, peach liqueur, egg white, lemon, peach bitters, hibiscus syrup) and the Roku Haru (Roku gin, Kabosushu, Cointreau, thyme syrup, Thai ginger ale) will be matched with fresh offerings from Azabu’s innovative menu.

During the three month celebration, guests can also tap into their own blossoming creativity with an additional exclusive experience; “Sip and Paint” classes in the iconic Stonehouse will entail a Saturday afternoon painting cherry blossoms, accompanied by Roku cocktails and Azabu delicacies.

All who attend Hanami at Azabu Mission Bay also have the chance to win a trip for two to Tokyo Japan, including six nights’ accommodation and a tour of a Suntory Distillery — worth $10,500.