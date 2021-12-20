The Eyelash Serum That Started A Revolution Can Help You Get Your Most Lifted Lashes Yet

We've pinched, permed and preened our lashes all in the name of sending them sky-high, but there's one beauty staple that promises to add natural lift and curl to lashes without adding minutes to your beauty routine. Enter RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner.

RevitaLash Cosmetics made a name for itself when it revolutionised the beauty space with its first-ever eyelash serum back in 2006, and the brand remains at the forefront of lash, brow and hair innovation 15 years later.

Its inception was quite literally a labour of love, when ophthalmologist and founder Dr. Michael Brinkenhoff developed RevitaLash Cosmetics’ first eyelash conditioner to lift his wife’s spirits following a breast cancer diagnosis. To this day, the brand supports non-profit breast cancer initiatives by donating a portion of its profits to breast cancer research and education all year round.

In the time since, RevitaLash Cosmetics has received numerous awards, and remains a best-selling beauty staple in more than 70 countries across the globe.

Now, the brand has revealed its curliest global campaign yet — with the announcement of 'The Curl Effect', celebrating RevitaLash Cosmetics' patented technology that can help add both natural curl and lift to lashes.

A recent study by consumer market research company NPD revealed that mascara is the second most popular eye cosmetic product among consumers, with curl factor being the third most in-demand benefit consumers are looking for. In response, RevitaLash Cosmetics shone a spotlight on its Curl Effect technology.

RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner. Photo / Supplied.

"As category innovators in the lash, brow and hair space, we are continuously devoted to providing cutting-edge advancements with our product portfolio, starting with our award-winning, renowned RevitaLash Advanced"," says Lori Jacobus, President & CMO of RevitaLash Cosmetics.

“For the first time ever, we are proud to introduce our proprietary Curl Effect global campaign that sets RevitaLash Cosmetics apart, further solidifying our stance as the leaders in the lash category.”

Many have tried to imitate the magic contained within each silvery tube, but RevitaLash Advanced remains unique as an ophthalmologist-developed lash serum, meaning you can sleep easy knowing the product you're using is clinically tested and held to the highest safety standard.

The 'no-makeup-makeup' look has filtered down from a barely-there base to more naturally fluffed-up brows. But where lashes are concerned, the patented formulation behind RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner is said to glean gorgeous, natural-looking curled lashes for that wide-awake look. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

It works by coating each lash in RevitaLash's proprietary Curl Effect technology, creating a naturally curled lash that's waterproof, humidity resistant, low maintenance and long-lasting.

Not only this, but the innovative lash serum cares while it curls thanks to the BioPeptin Complex contained within, which improves the condition and health of natural lashes.

The results? Well, they speak for themselves. Just take this before and after, for example, with a 31-degree increase in natural curl after 13 weeks of continued use.

RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner Before and After. Photo / Supplied.

Luscious, low maintenance lashes for the summer? Sign us up.