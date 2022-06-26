Stay Spirited This Dry July With Lyre's

Each year Dry July gains more momentum, being increasingly embraced by New Zealanders as a chance to focus on their health and wellbeing.

Beyond exploring moderation, the event also has a charitable focus; the annual Dry July campaign challenges people to go alcohol-free for the month of July to raise funds for New Zealanders affected by cancer. Dry July NZ Trust’s 2022 campaign partner is none other than the world’s most awarded non-alcoholic spirits brand, Lyre’s. This July the team at Lyre’s are on a mission to not only challenge New Zealanders to go dry for the month, but to also importantly encourage fundraising for Dry July NZ Trust.

"Lyre's is absolutely delighted to be partnering with Dry July NZ Trust for this campaign, as they're undoubtedly an incredible organisation that delivers meaningful charitable contributions to an array of great causes through their month-long challenge — and enables the discovery of benefits a break from alcohol brings along the way," says co-founder and CEO of Lyre's, Mark Livings. "We started Lyre's with a bold mission: to change the way the world drinks. Our growing, global success has shown that there's incredible demand for premium non-alcoholic drinks. We believe it is part of our role to educate and showcase the wide range of options available, whether they are moderating, taking a break, or stopping consuming alcohol entirely."

Lyre's Co-Founder and Ceo, Mark Livings. Photo / Supplied.

Throughout the month of July, 10 per cent of all sales from the Lyre's website will be donated to Dry July NZ Trust, while also supporting the cause with additional activity, events and inspiration across the month to encourage greater participation. Lyre's range of 18 non-alcoholic spirit variants are designed to create 90 per cent of the world's cocktails, meaning you don't need to sacrifice premium taste or the social drinking occasion when you choose to go 'dry'. From a classic Dry London to Agave to an Absinthe equivalent, Lyre's gives bartenders and those playing at home the liquids to create their favourite drinks. Five ready-to-drink beverages are also available as a convenient option, as well as Classico, which pays homage to Prosecco.

If you're looking for inspiration for the month ahead, Lyre's have shared their three favourite nonalcoholic cocktails of the moment with Viva. Libations!

LYRE’S ESPRESSO MARTINI

Serves 1

45ml Lyre's Coffee Originale

15ml Lyre’s White Cane Spirit

45ml premium cold drip of fresh espresso

10ml premium vanilla syrup

Half-fill shaker with ice. Dry shake. Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Shake hard briefly, fine strain. Serve in cocktail coupette. Garnish with coffee beans

Photo / Supplied.

LYRE’S WATERMELON & CHILLI MARGARITA

Serves 1

60ml Lyre’s Agave Blanco Spirit

60ml watermelon juice

15ml premium agave syrup

15ml lime juice

2 thin, round jalapeno slices

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Briefly shake. Strain into glass over block ice. Serve in chili salt-rimmed glass Garnish with jalapeno rounds

Photo / Supplied.

LYRE’S NEGRONI

Serves 1

30ml Lyre’s Dry London Spirit

30ml Lyre’s Aperitif Rosso

30ml Lyre’s Italian Orange

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Stir briefly over fresh ice. Serve in old fashioned glass. Garnish with orange slice.