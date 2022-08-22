Spectacular, Spectacular: This New Eyewear Range Is Brimming With Personality & Focused Firmly On Style

With fashionability in focus, eyewear by famed British brand Ted Baker is now available at Specsavers. We've turned a lens on the collection's key pieces, outlining their design, practicality and how to wear them for spring.

Seeing things

Choosing navy or brown over solid black is a softer way to play with strong shades. The nude pink and brown tones of the Ted Baker 01 frame are perfectly accented with subtle gold detailing while the floral print on the inside temple is sure to catch your eye. With its navy blue to brown gradient, the Wayfarer-inspired Ted Baker 14 frames will dial up the style factor on any sharp ensemble.

Male frames: Ted Baker 14, $299

Female frames: Ted Baker 01, $299



Tickled pink

When it comes to making a statement with your specs, it's all in the details. Crystal grey acetate is a surprising twist which takes these oversized opticals to the next level and gives a softer finish to the bold square frames. Aviators will always add a slick look to more feminine wardrobe pieces, with the rose gold metal helping to keep any 'fit refined and fresh.

Male frames: Ted Baker 17, $459

Female frames: Ted Baker Sun RX 03, $459

In print

There's no frame more flattering than one with a touch of tortoiseshell. Make a modern move by choosing a classic shape with a colourful edge, which you'll find in the striking pink and yellow tones peeking through the Ted Baker 05. For sunglasses that will take you from a day in the countryside to sundowners on the rooftop, an aviator is a fitting choice. The tort acetate temple tips give this frame a luxury lift.



Female frames: Ted Baker 05, $459

Male frames: Ted Baker Sun RX 06, $459

Make your point

There are few shapes quite as striking as a cat eye. Whether you're looking to play up your natural bone structure or add angles to a rounder face shape, this is the frame to keep you looking sharp, always. The contrasting black and gold of the Ted Baker 06 plays just as well in a blacktie setting as it does a boardroom (or bar).

Female frames: Ted Baker 06, $299

Down to the wire

Wire frames may be a very classic choice when it comes to glasses, but adding an element of metal to your outfit is a surefire way to keep the balance in check. If you favour bold accessories elsewhere, having a slimline pair of specs in your optical wardrobe lets you play with print, texture and colour without overwhelming your ensemble.

Female frames: Ted Baker 06, $299

Male frames: Ted Baker 19, $369