Skin In The Game

Monique Kaminski launched Jeuneora in 2016 with one product, an innovative marine collagen powder formulated for its beauty boosting benefits. Five years later, the brand has become a true New Zealand success story, and is now a market leader in its category with customers placing orders from all over the world.

Last year, Jeuneora unveiled its premium skincare line that uses the best of nature with a helping hand from science to deliver a full range of highly effective products that suit every skin type. The company also raised $3.5million in a capital raise at the end of 2021, meaning there are plenty more exciting things on the horizon for Jeuneora.

Renew+ Marine Collagen Super Powder was Jeuneora’s first product. How have you seen it help your customers over the years?

Renew+ features our highest dose of Type I Marine Collagen Peptides with extra goodies like zeolite, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and bromelain. Results will vary, but improvements to hair, skin, nails and gut health are all common. We have tweaked and improved the formula over the years to create a true super powder that tastes delicious too.

What sets Jeuneora skincare apart from other brands on the market?

We designed this range by using the power of nature with a helping hand from science. They’re gentle enough for all skin types but provide the right level of active ingredients to support skin barrier properties without interrupting your skin’s integrity, because we believe the best looking skin is healthy, happy skin. It was also really important to us that these products could be used by everyone, even those with sensitive skin. Of course we are cruelty free, none of our products are tested on animals ever. Where possible we’ve used 20 per cent post-consumer recycled plastic in our skincare packaging and all our packaging is 100 per cent recyclable through our Terracycle Recycling Program.

What are some of your personal favourites in the skincare range?

Firstly, the Clarifying Booster Overnight Resurfacing Peel has an incredible wow factor. Put it on and the next morning your skin will feel incredible. The GoNightly Overnight Repair Cream has ultra-hydrating, antioxidant rich ingredients to visibly restore the smoothness, firmness and elasticity of the skin, and contains DreamScentz technology which uses the power of scent to support sleep experience. And the SuperSuper Face Oil is so versatile. It absorbs like a dream and is great as the final step in your skincare routine, or add it to foundation to make it glide on effortlessly and give you a little extra glow.

The great thing is that there is a product to suit every skin type and concern. We have a filter on our website so you can find the product that's going to best suit your needs. We have a few more products to launch before Christmas,

in both supplements and skincare which we are excited to share.

What about Jeuneora are you most proud of?

I’m most proud of the team that I work with, the products that we have developed and refused to compromise on, and the community we have built. A lot of our customers have been with us since the beginning, some are now shareholders, and they have supported us throughout the upsand downs of Covid over the last two years. We launched Jeuneora Giving in 2021, where we donate one dollar from every purchase made in the Jeuneora online store to one of three charities that are very close to our hearts. We also made it into the Deloitte Fast50 Index in 2021, this was definitely a bucket list moment for me, and we were a finalist in the Best Awards for our skincare packaging. We hope to be B-Corp certified within the next few months and that will be a real achievement from an environmental standpoint and as a company that’s always trying to improve in that space.

