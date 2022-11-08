Pacesetters: Studio Box & Allbirds Create A Perfect Fit

Dwayne Rowsell is a pacesetter. The founder of Studio Box — a community built around an immersive, high-energy, low-impact fitness experience that delivers mental and physical wellbeing - Dwayne’s innovation and drive come from a mindset that prioritises dreaming big and his success from willing to go where most people aren’t. Which is why a partnership with Allbirds is a synergistic match made in heaven — a brand paving the way and challenging the norms, making products with natural materials to make way for a better future.

“We share Allbirds’ commitment to innovation, their drive to make better things, and their spirit of wonder,” says Dwayne. “We’ve pioneered a new way of working out for New Zealanders. We’ve made the fitness experience ‘better’, from design to innovation to community to sustainability, and we are constantly asking our guests — and ourselves — what if we push even further? What if there are no limits?”

These sentiments are echoed in Allbirds commitment to an entirely new category of shoes inspired by natural materials, firm in the philosophy of making better things in a better way. Now, it’s upped the ante with its new Pacer collection — ‘a classic style made for a super natural future’.

The classic canvas pacer, made with organic cotton, is lightweight and durable, so you can be light on your feet as you go the distance. The plant leather option of this classic court sneaker (global launch in early 2023) is a sustainable alternative that’s 100 per cent plastic and petroleum free, crafted from natural rubber, plant oils, and agricultural byproducts — like upcycled rice hulls — resulting in a new aesthetic, smooth to the touch. Both come with eucalyptus-based TENCEL™Lyocell blend lining, and a SweetFoam® midsole made with sugarcane based green EVA, which cushions toe, arches and heels for maximum support, plus a natural rubber sidewall and outsole.

What this all means, aside from the knowledge the planet is being cared for in production, is the Pacer is ideal for everyday use and with its minimalist, timeless design, and clean and refined detailing, accentuated with a classic cupsole stitch, they can be worn just as easily with leggings and sportswear as with jeans and dresses or skirts. A shoe that sets the pace in a sustainable wardrobe refresh. And the goodness can be qualified; Allbirds is a certified B Corp business, meaning the environment is just as important as the bottom line. This trickles into every facet its workings, including the packaging, which uses 90 per cent post-consumer recycled cardboard that serves as a shoebox, shopping bag, and mailer all in one.

Integrity and connection are two values also meaningful to Dwayne: “Integrity means I will always do the right thing, staying true to myself and the vision. Connection helps me feel responsible for myself and others, so those around me feel seen, heard and valued” he says. The Allbirds parallel is all-apparent, “Their integrity shown towards making things a better way and connecting the world through a sustainability vision is unparalleled.”

Dwayne’s five tips for setting the pace

Commit. Take the leap and sign up. You need skin in the game, it'll be far more rewarding, and hurt when you don't show up. Goal setting. Write down 2-3 goals you want to achieve and how you'll get there. Check-in regularly. Accountability. Find a mentor, coach, friend or group that holds you accountable to being the best version of yourself. Being kind. It's a life journey, consistent healthy daily habits will serve you better in the long term. Recovery. Prioritise your physical and mental rest. Methods I've used; sauna, ice baths, meditation, yoga nidra and journaling.