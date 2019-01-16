New Year, New You: How To Achieve Balance in 2019

It’s the one thing we all strive to achieve but have difficulty maintaining — balance.

Between our ever-growing to-do lists, demanding jobs and a busy family life, it is easy to see why many people struggle to squeeze in some ‘me’ time every day. The positive impact of taking a little time out is far reaching — with benefits including improved mental health, brain stimulation, a sense of connectedness and boosted overall wellbeing.

As we prepare for another year, prioritise your own wellbeing by incorporating these wellness tips into your day-to-day. Experience the joy of giving. Try your hand at learning a new skill or enroll a class that you’ve always wanted to do. Reconnect with others. Make time for daily exercise or incidental movement. Be present in the moment, slow down and be happy with the now.

Add inspiring reads like Michelle Obama's Becoming to your 2019 reading list. Photo / Supplied.

THE READING LIST

These five inspired reads will have you shunning screen time.

1. How To Get Sh*t Done: Why Women Need To Stop Doing Everything So They Can Achieve Anything by Erin Falconer tackles the unique cultural pressures that face women.

2. The Ambitious Decisions: What Women Know About Work, Family, and the Path to Building a Life by Hana Schank and Elizabeth Wallace is a curated collection of interviews with women about their life-defining decisions.

3. How We Work: Live your Purpose, Reclaim Your Sanity, and Embrace the Daily Grind by Leah Weiss explores the psychological challenges of the modern-day workplace.

4. #Chill: Turn Off Your Job and Turn On Your Life by Bryan E. Robinson discusses how to end the cycle of workplace burnout.

5. Becoming by Michelle Obama — because why wouldn't we take work/life balance advice from the former FLOTUS herself?! Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Dilmah's balancing blend of mango, turmeric, ginger and black pepper will revive the senses. Photo / Supplied.

MAKE TIME FOR TEA

Here at Viva, we're all for self-care, and what better way to create some 'me' time than unwinding with a cup of tea in hand. We love Dilmah's heady blend of Mango, Ginger, Turmeric with Black Pepper, designed to give a sense of balance and awaken the senses. Inspired by Ayurvedic medicine where the same ingredients are essential to health maintenance.

MANGO is a great source of vitamins A, C and E, as well as folate, B6, iron, calcium and zinc. This antioxidant-rich fruit is revered for promoting healthy gut bacteria, boosting immunity, lowering cholesterol and clearing skin.

GINGER can be consumed fresh or in powder, juice or oil form. Health benefits of consuming ginger include relieving nausea, loss of appetite, motion sickness and pain.

TURMERIC contains the natural, anti-inflammatory compound curcumin which can increase the antioxidant capacity of the body, boost brain function and lower risk of heart disease.

BLACK PEPPER has antioxidant, antimicrobial and gastro-protective properties, and may help improve skin conditions and aid weight loss.

GET APPY

Like a life coach in your pocket, these wellness apps will help you make New Year's resolutions you can actually keep…

1. STREAKS. This to-do list-based app will help you form good habits and holds you accountable to your goals. Track up to 12 tasks you want to complete daily, with the idea to build a streak of consecutive days of goals achieved.

2. CALM. Offering welcome reprieve during periods of anxiety or high pressure, this app has proven a popular way to de-stress and relax since its inception in 2017.

3. THINK UP. Silence the negative selftalk by incorporating an affirmation app like Think Up in your day-to-day. Listen to Think Up upon waking to get motivated for the day ahead. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.