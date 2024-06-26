New Design Innovation Offers A Sustainable & Healthy Alternative To Stone

The recently launched Imperio benchtop range is a well-considered choice.

Anyone with a beautiful marble benchtop will know that an upended glass of Pinot on a slab of Carrara can often remain long after the party’s over. It’s a dichotomy – a kitchen counter-top is a work bench, but it’s also a design statement.

Marble and granite have long been seen as the premium choices for kitchen benchtops. It’s for good reason – natural stone has an inherent beauty, and each piece is one of a kind. But there are drawbacks – marble is porous and susceptible to stains and other damage and granite is heavy and usually needs reinforced cabinetry to support its weight. Natural stone benchtops also need resealing every few months to keep them looking their best.

Engineered stone benchtops are an alternative to natural stone, but in recent months medical professionals have raised concerns about the risks of inhaling silica dust during the manufacturing process of some types of engineered stone benchtops, which can cause serious illness.

New designer solution

There’s a new benchtop material on the market that contains no silica – and it’s up to the task of dealing with a spilled glass of red wine with ease.

Imperio is a new product from Ōtago-based O’Brien Group, which has branches around the country. Crafted with longevity and sustainability in mind, Imperio has the beauty of natural stone. It’s a non-toxic and safe alternative to silica-infused engineered stone and is formed using a technique that combines many thin layers of ethically sourced material coated with resin. The result is a very strong and solid material, with a rigidity similar to carbon fibre.

Imperio is Greenguard, Green Label and FSC-certified, with an E0 rating for emissions.

“Imperio is the first product of its kind in the country. It looks and feels a lot more like stone while being much easier to machine,” says Peter O’Brien, owner of O’Brien Group. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Style and substance

Known as a “solid core” product, an Imperio benchtop does not need to be sealed to retain its beautiful finish. It resists stains and odours, so spilling a glass of Pinot on the bench is not a catastrophe. Imperio is also anti-fungal and anti-bacterial, so its surface remains easy to clean for safe food preparation. As it’s wet-area resistant, Imperio also lends itself to all areas of the home, including laundry and bathroom benchtop applications.

The Imperio range has high impact-, moisture- and abrasion-resistance and can withstand temperatures of up to 220C. Imperio is also resistant to fingerprint marks and smudges, allowing you to keep your kitchen looking its best with minimal effort.

Experience and expertise

With a long-established pedigree in the industry, the O’Brien Group has made benchtops and other fittings for more than 50 years, using materials sourced from a curated selection of international suppliers. With a head office in Mosgiel, the company is the country’s largest national benchtop manufacturer, supplying a range of kitchen benchtops and other design elements throughout Aotearoa, working with architects, designers, and kitchen manufacturers.

Design options

Julie Statham, South Island business development manager with the O’Brien Group, says architects and designers have been extremely receptive to Imperio and the design possibilities it offers. “As it’s a solid-core product, it is double-sided, so the pattern is seen on both top and underside faces. This allows it to be utilised in unique applications,” she explains.

In line with international design trends that focus on benchtops with finer profiles, the standard Imperio range includes options available in 12mm and 20mm-thick profiles. Different thicknesses can be custom-made. Imperio solid-core panels come in generous sheet sizes of 3660 x 1550 mm, allowing for maximum use and impact. There is currently a choice of seven colours, with new colour releases to be added to the range. Varying options in thicknesses and specialised finishes will also be included as the Imperio range develops.