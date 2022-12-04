Nespresso’s Festive Coffee Capsules & Fabulous Coffee-Making Accessories Will Have You Frothing

Celebrate the joy of gifting with Nespresso’s range of quality coffees, machines and elevated accessories

If you’re stuck for what to get the entertainer or coffee-lover in your life this year, Nespresso NZ’s coffee ambassador Jaime Conger has some invaluable tips for the festive season.

“While December is undoubtedly a time of celebration and indulgence, it can be easy to feel overwhelmed if your loved one is in the ‘hard-to-buy-for’ category,” says Jaime. “Nespresso’s range of coffees, machines and accessories offers a gifting option for everyone. And what’s better than knowing your loved one can start every morning with a quality coffee moment?”

For the entertainer

Treat your family and friends with the gift of coffee. The Vertuo system will allow them to create a full range of coffee styles to suit any coffee moment.

From double espresso flat whites to aromatic long blacks and carafe pour-overs, Vertuo Next brews an extensive range of styles, strengths, and cup sizes from a single Nespresso capsule. The Barista Milk Frother is the ideal partner for a Vertuo coffee. Expand your at-home café menu beyond a cappuccino, latte or flat white with simple recipes for an affogato, iced frappe, mocha and latte macchiato, all made at the touch of a button.

The Vertuo Festive 60 Capsule Assortment showcases the full range of the Nespresso Pierre Hermé Festive Collection, inspired by decadent desserts, plus New Zealand favourites including Double Espresso Chiaro.

Photo / Supplied Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Craft the ultimate coffee-sharing moment with the Vertuo Pour-Over Style Carafe, and enjoy delicious coffee aromas by gently swirling your brew with the matte silicone stirrer. Made of double-walled borosilicate glass to ensure thermal insulation, each carafe is unique as they are hand-blown.

For the coffee connoisseur

For those who enjoy a classic espresso experience, give the gift of quality coffee moments for years to come with these Nespresso favourites.

Designed for coffee connoisseurs, the Creatista Pro allows you to personalise your flat white, latte or cappuccino. Delivering simultaneous coffee and milk preparation, the automatic steam wand makes the milk froth just the way your barista does.

The Original Festive 50 Capsule Assortment showcases the full range of the Nespresso Pierre Hermé Festive Collection, inspired by decadent desserts, plus New Zealand favourites from the Ispirazione Italiana range, Arpeggio and Ristretto.

The View Cappuccino Cup Set is sure to add a touch of elegance to your coffee. In tempered glass and paired with a stainless steel saucer with a shiny and brushed finish, this cup set is a favourite for any coffee-lover. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

For the small gestures

Show your appreciation with small gifts for any occasion (or indulgent treats for the grown-ups to find in their stockings on Christmas morning.)

Coffee culture meets gourmet indulgence in the Café Noble scented candle, one of the limited-edition accessories in this year’s Festive Collection by Nespresso. Perfume your home for more than 30 hours with the aroma of Arabica coffee and its flowers, plus cinnamon and vanilla.

Photo / Supplied

Made of stainless steel and wrapped in blooming rose, the Nomad Travel Mug will follow you to work, the gym, the park, the shops or a long walk. Its double-wall ensures coffee stays hot — or cold — while its push-to-open lid lets your favourite beverage flow.

Nespresso Pierre Hermé Festive Collection Coffees, from $14 per sleeve.

This holiday season, share indulgent limited edition coffees from Nespresso’s Festive Collection, co-created with world-renowned pastry chef Pierre Hermé. Discover Infiniment Double Espresso, Infiniment Fruité and Infiniment Gourmand.

For the special someone

Show your loved ones you care with gifts to elevate their coffee corner.

The Nespresso Aeroccino4 milk frother is for those who like variety. It creates two styles of hot milk froth for cappuccinos and lattes, and includes options for cold froth and hot milk. The handle and pourer make it simpler and more ergonomic to use, and it’s dishwasher-safe.

Designed by Milanese designer Federica Biasi, this deceptively simple yet elegant dispenser features curved lines, transparent glass, a stainless steel lid and soft touch silicone handle.

Photo / Supplied

A contemporary classic, the LUME collection exudes modern Italian chic, with traditionally inspired white porcelain cups in a stylish matte finish, contrasted with ochre-red saucers.

Shop these exquisite gifts at Nespresso.com or in-store at Nespresso Boutiques.