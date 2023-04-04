Naturally You: Here’s How Restylane Works

Restylane’s diverse range of hyaluronic acid fillers can help give you the natural results you’re looking for.

As skincare buffs will know, when the skin starts to show signs of ageing, hyaluronic acid (HA) is an ingredient that can be a helpful addition to your beauty routine. Naturally occurring in the body’s connective tissue, HA helps give us that plump, hydrated look that people tend to associate with younger-looking skin Of course, the levels of naturally occurring HA in the skin decrease as we age, contributing to loss of facial volume and the formation of lines, wrinkles and folds that can result in us looking older. Applying a HA serum to your skin daily can help infuse the skin with moisture, but if you’re finding your serum just isn’t doing the trick, Restylane fillers are a targeted and effective option worth considering.

Targeted treatments for your individual needs

Restylane fillers are injectable HA gels designed to mimic your body’s natural HA. There are different types of Restylane fillers depending on the area of the face you’re looking to treat, your desired outcome and your individual needs. This helps to ensure individualised results unique to each person, whether that’s by providing shape and contours through lifting and volumising or filling in lines and wrinkles. To achieve this, Restylane fillers use two different gel technologies: one is a soft, flexible version used to enhance contours and provide natural expression and movement while the other is firmer, best for providing lift and more defined structure.* These technologies and the breadth of the Restylane product line make it the world’s most diverse range of HA fillers† , able to achieve results that work with your face and your desires, for a subtle, natural-looking enhancement.

A natural look you’ll love

Areas that work really well when treated with Restylane dermal fillers include the smile lines, under eye area, cheeks and lips, where Restylane can provide a volumising effect that lifts and creates definition, filling lines and wrinkles, and creating a youthful look. However, one of the biggest things holding many people back from considering cosmetic treatment is the worry that results will not look natural‡ . Cosmetic treatment with Restylane does not necessarily mean you will come out looking ‘done’. In fact, 96 per cent of people treated with Restylane agreed that their results looked natural^ and exceeded their expectations#. On top of that, 96 per cent of those treated would have Restylane treatment again.#

Top and middle row: Patient received 1 mL of Restylane Refyne. Bottom row: Patient received 1 mL of Restylane Kysse. Individual results may vary. Photo / Supplied

Results that last

Restylane fillers are administered by a healthcare professional with carefully defined product placement via a fine needle or cannula, depending on the area being treated. As a non-permanent injectable product, the effect will gradually diminish with time, providing comfort to those hesitant about getting filler for the first time. The good news, once treatment is decided, is that Restylane effects can last up to 24 months with just one retreatment,# so you can get lasting value from each treatment. For those conscious of the safety of injectable HA fillers, as the original non-animal stabilised HA filler, Restylane has a well-defined tolerability profile, based on unrivalled real-life experience over 26 years and 55 million treatments administered worldwide.¶

Ask your Cosmetic Practitioner about Restylane today. All aesthetic treatments should be carried out by a licensed healthcare professional with risks clearly explained before treatment is undertaken. galdermaaesthetics.com/nz Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

* Restylane’s two innovative gel technologies, OBT and NASHA, offer unmatched options for flexibility and firmness, with the unique properties of each gel allowing for an extensive range of effects.1-10

‡ Based on a study of 5,737 women, in which 34% stated that a barrier to considering cosmetic treatment was a worry that results will not look natural.11

† Based on range of G’ values and technologies.

^ full-face rejuvenation study in which 77 participants could receive up to five different Restylane OBT products, 6 months after the last treatment.12

# 24 month facial augmentation study with Restylane and Restylane Lyft in an Asian population, with one retreatment at 12 months.10,13

¶ from first EU registration in 1996, including Restylane and Restylane Skinboosters products not marketed in NZ.14