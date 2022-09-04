Meet Your New Favourite Skincare Multitasker

There are many things to love about winter; snuggling up by the fire at night in front of the TV, road trips to the snow - or even the snow on your own doorstep - and those crisp sunny days that are just so good for the soul. On the flipside though, the winter months don’t always have the best effect on our skin and even if you’re lucky enough to have a fairly tolerant skin type, you can find that the cooler temperatures leaves your face looking and feeling a little imbalanced.

Regardless of the weather, people suffering from dryness, sensitivity and breakouts may find that layering up with too many products exacerbates the problem, rather than solves it. So using skincare with multiple benefits really can be the go-to.

Niacinamide is one of those ingredients that works in many ways when it comes to caring for and treating the skin, and best of all, it achieves results gently thanks to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It’s a type of vitamin B3 that is important for the body in terms of overall skin health and can be found in wholefoods including eggs, green vegetables, milk, fish and cereals, but it’s this micronutrient’s efficacy in topical skincare that’s really getting it noticed.

La Roche-Posay Pure Niacinamide 10 Serum is formulated with 10 percent niacinamide and is ideal for those with sensitive skin who may previously have had trouble using active serums. The inclusion of hydrating hyaluronic acid gives a huge hit of moisture to thirsty skin, while evening out skin tone and brightening the overall complexion of the face.

Where dryness is concerned, niacinamide helps to strengthen your skin’s protective barrier, which is essential for retaining moisture especially if you spend a lot of time around artificial heating and cooling, such as air conditioning. Your skin may present with irritation or flakiness as the skin barrier becomes compromised. Niacinamide helps increase the natural lipid molecules in the skin while reducing water loss, to keep skin hydrated throughout the day. People who are prone to eczema who suffer from dryness will find niacinamide particularly helpful as it keeps skin hydrated to help soothe itching, and it’s also ideal for those with a combination oily and dry skin seeking to restore balance.

La Roche-Posay Pure Niacinamide 10 Serum / Supplied.

If you’re prone to breakouts, La Roche-Posay Pure Niacinamide 10 Serum helps reduce inflammation, soothe redness and flare-ups associated with acne and facilitate skin repair Continued use can also help to fade red, purple and brown marks leftover from breakouts.

Understanding that it can be a trying time solving troublesome skin woes, La Roche-Posay had those suffering from both sensitive, allergy-prone and reactive skin in mind when formulating their Niacinamide 10 Serum. If you experience redness, blotchy skin, pigmentation or uneven skin tone, niacinamide’s properties will help to bring skin back into balance.

Designed for everyday use, it’s easy to incorporate La Roche-Posay Niacinamide 10 Serum into your existing routine. After cleansing, gently massage two to three drops of serum into the skin, leaving it for a minute or so to absorb before applying a lightweight moisturiser, such as La Roche-Posay Toleriane Dermallergo Fluid Lightweight Moisturiser for added hydration. It goes without saying that sunscreen should be the final step in your daytime skincare routine before applying your makeup. If a tinted moisturiser with SPF suits you best, try La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra BB Cream SPF 50+ for a tinted finish.

La Roche-Posay is at the forefront when it comes to formulating products with the latest on-trend ingredients that really work. Amongst their stable of active serums you'll also find the Retinol B3 serum which targets fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots; Pure Vitamin C10 Serum, another anti-ageing formulation that brings radiance back to dull skin; and Hyalu B5 Hyaluronic Acid Serum which plumps and hydrates skin and addresses wrinkles, loss of volume and lack of elasticity. All La Roche-Posay serums are formulated to be suitable for sensitive skin.