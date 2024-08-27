Living On The Edge

Amanda Linnell signs up for an epic adventure – the Audi ice experience. A premium adrenalin-enhancing day not to be missed.

Despite my trepidation, “yes” was my immediate response when I accepted the assignment to cover the Audi ice experience for Viva. I had heard about it, seen the photos and knew that it is a truly world-class experience in a secret part of the country. How could I not?

Plus, it meant flying to Queenstown, staying at the luxurious The Rees hotel on the edge of Lake Wakatipu, dining on beautiful local produce at their True South restaurant, as well as wrapping the adrenaline-packed adventure with drinks and canapés around an outdoor fire at glamorous Ayrburn estate. I was in.

Dragging myself out of my warm, comfortable bed at 5.30am on the big day was not a problem. The anticipation of joining my fellow adventurers and the Audi experts on the bus ride to the top of the Crown Ranges, above Wānaka, to the Southern Hemisphere Proving Grounds where we would be racing a range of Audi RS cars on snow and ice, was incentive enough.

We arrived in time to watch the night sky turn to a breathtaking rose-red sunrise. The mountain air crisp, clean, still and …. filled with the sound of roaring engines. The Audi RS 6 performance to be precise, as the professionals spun in circles, spraying snow in an impressive arc and giving us a hint of what lay ahead.

First of all, it was time for coffee, pastries and a briefing in the lodge with its welcoming fire. There’s a rundown on the range of high performance cars, from the Audi S3 Sportback to the fully electric RS e-tron GT, which we’ll be driving. The cars’ settings are explained, along with the theory of over-steering and under-steering. “Respect the limits of physics” are the last words of advice ringing in my ears, before we head out onto the ice to put it all into action.

“Turn. Turn. Turn. Keep it going. Go. Go. Go…” This is the running commentary over the one-way radio from our team leader Jason, as I try not to grip the steering wheel of the S4 Avant and tell myself it’s okay to slide. I let the steering wheel spin in my hands as I weave between the cones, before swinging into a sharp U-turn. “Turn. Turn. More power. Yes. Excellent. Well done.” I throw back my head and laugh. I love this. It’s intense. It’s a blast.

The morning rolls by with more challenges and the ongoing encouragement to keep pushing your limits. There are no rewards here for driving nicely, it’s all about playing with the car’s quattro capabilities and discovering your own in these extreme conditions.

Audi is the pioneering car company to give the public the opportunity to experience these proving grounds. And there is only a small window, 8 weeks, each year to do it.

“There’s a few of you out there doing cute little pirouettes on the ice,” Jason tells the team over the RT, as we try to hug the curves of an icy new track. “If you find yourself in the powder, go for that extra horsepower to get out of it. And those snow banks around the edge are as hard as a concrete wall, so avoid them at all costs.”

Taking a break from behind the steering wheel, I jump at the chance to be driven by a pro. When we are told to put on crash helmets first, I should have guessed. Twisting and turning on narrow snow-covered roads, we hit 138kms per hour at one point. I stumble out at the end with a renewed respect for the driver’s razor-sharp responses and the way Audi quattro delivers power to individual wheels to enhance control.

Before I get a chance to gulp some of that fresh mountain air, I find myself behind the wheel of this 475 kW electric powered Audi RS e-ton GT, trying to hold it in a 360 spin at full throttle. Around and around and around. This is crazy. Exhilarating.

Back at the lodge we tuck into a delicious buffet lunch of Sicilian lamb, Italian pork loin, eggplant parmesan and winter kale salad. The mountain air and all this action makes you hungry. Everyone is buzzing and can’t wait to get out again.

The afternoon is a countdown to the big race – a chance for everyone to show off the skills they’ve learned over the day. There are whoops and cheers of delight. Pure joy that everyone can hold their own. But there can only be one winner, and they speed around the course, flag flying.

Queenstown’s reputation for being the adventure playground of Aotearoa is stronger than ever – but it doesn’t get any more adrenaline-inducing than racing cars on ice. At Ayrburn, the wine and stories flow at prizegiving as everyone rides the incredible buzz of what is truly one of life’s most incredible experiences.