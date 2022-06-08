Laura McGoldrick Takes A Stylish New Hybrid For A Spin

When it comes to a car, you want to make a good choice. SUVs have become super popular in recent years, and the latest wave offers even more appeal — like the new luxury release from Mitsubishi. The Next Generation PHEV Outlander range isn't short on style, and with its plug-in hybrid models, it will grab the attention of those looking to shift to a more eco-friendly car.

A plug-in, hybrid electric vehicle, it's a great transition for people needing a larger EV, giving you flexibility and freedom, with various models and capacity sizes in the range — I'm in the Outlander PHEVLS 4WD. Spacious and family-sized, not only is it comfortable and with great battery life, nothing about the style of the car has been compromised, making it great for zipping around central Auckland. So, with free time in my calendar, I seize the day (and the wheel) and start up the Outlander for a visit to one of the city's hottest shopping spots for a bit of retail therapy.

Newmarket has been one of Auckland’s popular shopping destination for years, it’s been a famous shopping destination for years, and has recently undergone a bit of a revamp — with the opening of Westfield Newmarket and new stores from luxury labels and leading brands. Its popularity with savvy, thoughtful locals is backed up by the precinct’s embrace of e-vehicles. Drivers can get a quick recharge at the Vector Charging Station on Gillies Ave. Smart thinking!

What makes Newmarket a unique retail spot are the side streets and lanes that wind through the neighbourhood, full of boutiques and cafes (and on-street parking) they help make it a destination to explore. Nuffield St is one of these, a fashion-focused spot that’s home to local and international brands, alongside restaurants and cafes. It also has plenty of parking on hand and I quietly pull into a spot in the Outlander (it really is a very quiet car) and gather my things, then lock the car, with a satisfying, expensive-sounding thud as I shut the door.

Before I do any shopping, I decide to indulge in a caffeine hit, and head to the characterful Tasca on Nuffield St, a Spanish-inspired all-day eatery with a warm, inviting interior. Bliss!

Parked up on Nufflied St, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEVLS 4WD. Photo / Mark Leedom.

Between co-hosting radio show The Hits Drive, and of course, being a mama, I love making time for a cup of coffee. It gives me a moment of calm, and also an energy boost before I hit the shops. Over my oat-milk flat white, I consider what my wardrobe needs for autumn; knitwear is on my list (with the weather dropping) and some new jeans, but I’m also craving a bit of colour.

All of these can be found at Superette, a few doors down from the café. The trend-led boutique that’s one of the go-to destinations for Aucklanders wanting stylish but accessible pieces from brands like Camilla & Marc, Anine Bing and Ksubi. As I’ve entered my 30s I’ve really found the groove of my personal style. Bright colours and prints are a fun, easy way to dress for all the different hats I wear in one day. Superette has a floral, balloon-sleeved number from Shona Joy that would work in any season, it’s cute and a bit bohemian. While I’m there, I also check out some of the leggings by Australian brand P.E Nation; I exercise regularly, and find cool sportswear a great motivation to hit the gym. A pair of Zoe & Morgan earrings catch my eye on my way out — maybe next time.

Plenty of room for shopping in the Next Generation PHEV Outlander. Photo / Mark Leedom.

I'm a mum now so I try and make sure my wardrobe works for me. Style and convenience are both important, so whatever I add to my life has to consider both of these things. The Outlander ticks both of these boxes and more, with its easy plug-in charging and extended range, and very cool-looking exterior.

After all that window shopping, it’s time to refuel. Since I’m having a “treat myself” day, I head to Nuffield Bar & Kitchen. I order a ‘Buddha Bowl’ from the all-day menu, a delicious vegetarian dish with beetroot, kumara, tahini and more, it’s a nutritious and planet-friendly way to refuel for the rest of the day.

Something that doesn't need refuelling is the Outlander, with its EV range 52 per cent larger than the previous model, I feel relaxed knowing it will get me home again with ease (and plenty battery charge left for tomorrow). With that in mind, it's time to head back to the car and, after a day on my feet, returning to the luxurious comfort of the Outlander is a great feeling. There's plenty of space in the boot for shopping bags (the back seat is roomy too). I slide into the comfortable driver's seat and start the car, an easy-breezy push of a button. My smartphone battery is running low, but luckily one of the clever features of the Outlander is the ability to charge your design by just placing it on the dashboard — a detail I LOVE.

It’s all these well-designed considerations that make the Outlander so user-friendly. The cup holders are the perfect size for keep cups, there are plenty of safety features, and the car is really set up for busy family life. I also love the idea of being eco-conscious while you do something that you have to do every day — like groceries or picking up the kids — or more indulgent activities like shopping.

It turns out, I'm not alone in wanting to explore my options and try something more mindful. "An increasing number of Kiwis are turning to more sustainable transport options," says Reece Congdon from Mitsubishi New Zealand. With its popularity assured, I feel lucky to get behind the wheel of the new Outlander. I'm excited about electric vehicles. I think they are really a great option, and they are so well done and look so good these days. The Next Generation Outlander PHEV is sure to be a hot property.