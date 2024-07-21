Introducing The Grill Reimagined: A Uniquely New Zealand Steak And Seafood Destination

The Grill restaurant gets a new home in the pristine new Horizon by SkyCity hotel.

What’s the difference between a nice meal out and a fantastic dining experience? When that question is put to Executive Chef Touvai ‘Tee’ Poloniati he answers thoughtfully. “It involves walking out after your meal with an understanding of what a restaurant is all about. Great restaurants always have a philosophy, one that shines through in all aspects of its menu and design.” In the case of The Grill, which is housed in the brand-new Horizon by SkyCity hotel and will open August 1 2024, that philosophy is embedded in its foundations: a focus on sustainability and a promotion of New Zealand’s best ingredients. Incredibly, 95 percent of these ingredients will be either grown, produced or supplied by New Zealand owned companies. “We’re exploring everything sustainable and really celebrating New Zealand products, Kaitiakitanga, and I love that,” says Tee, who has been on board with the concept from the very beginning.

There had always been talk of re-opening The Grill, originally located on Federal St before the pandemic forced its closure. When coming up with concepts for a new restaurant to be included in the five-star Horizon by SkyCity hotel, the team all agreed sustainability was a must and when the idea of bringing back The Grill was tabled, there was much exploration of how to incorporate this idea into the new version. One answer was careful sourcing.

“We’re working with a lot of small suppliers, many of whom are up and coming,” says Tee. He talks passionately about a new beef farmer who is exclusive to The Grill and produces the Speckle Park breed which is known for its incredible flavour and texture. “They’re so new that we’re building our story with theirs, which is what it’s all about,” enthuses Tee.

A newly established fishmonger, who specifically deals with small charter boats all around New Zealand, is on the books too. Even the steak knives are bespoke and are being made by an artisan bladesmith. “There are so many great stories behind the products we’re using,” says Tee. And, to add some context for diners, especially international ones who may be starting in Auckland before heading off on their travels around the country, a culinary map of New Zealand is included on the menu to indicate where different meats and ingredients have been sourced.

“We have focused on the product and where it’s coming from – it’s a key principle for us,” says Tee, who began his culinary career as a teenager at high school when his hospitality teacher encouraged him to take part in a Culinary Fare competition. From here Tee’s passion for cooking was set to boil over and led him to SkyCity where he gained his qualifications in the company’s Young Chef Apprenticeship scheme. Today, Tee’s credentials span the globe and he’s worked in kitchens in Hong Kong, Australia and North America.

There will be some dishes from the original The Grill included on the new menu as an homage – classics such as the Beef Wellington, the Seafood Tower and the miso hollandaise will all make a reappearance. There will also be plenty of seafood and other proteins if red meat isn’t your first choice.

All of the dishes on the menu had to first pass the taste test of a pretty serious culinary management team whose mission it is to maintain the exceptional quality of SkyCity’s stellar line up of restaurants, which includes MASU by Nic Watt, Depot, Metita, Huami and Cassia. “They have incredibly high standards, so it’s hard to impress them,” says Tee. But impress he has.

Customers can expect a classic steak and seafood destination and an immersion into the heart and soul of New Zealand – a story of excellence, passion, and showcasing the best.

“It’s all things I like to eat,” says Tee, “inspired by the quality of the products we are using. It will, of course, be seasonal in keeping with our sustainable ethos.”

One other item also making a reappearance from the original The Grill is the Montague broiler – a renowned brand used among leading steakhouses in the U.S. Tee’s very familiar with this high-end range of kit having worked with it during his time cooking in top spots throughout North America.

Tee’s repertoire and appetite doesn’t end there, however. “I’m also very passionate about vegetables, as my wife is vegan,” he smiles. “And our produce here at the restaurant is such good quality – just as good as our meat and seafood.”

The chef says after working overseas and returning to New Zealand he noticed a leap in the quality of products here in New Zealand and feels very lucky to be working with some of the best.

Beverages, too, have been handpicked from top vineyards, brewers and makers to complement dishes and complete the full dining experience. The focus on excellence extends to all the team, which Tee feels fortunate to have helped assemble. “I’m very excited to work with these people. My right hand and I met at The Bentley Group in Sydney and,” he laughs, “I don’t know any chef who doesn’t dream of having the opportunity to proof pans in a brand new building.”

The building, of course, is the Horizon by SkyCity, Auckland’s new five-star hotel. The Grill is nestled on the ground floor of the hotel, with a spacious outdoor courtyard that will be a magnet for both local and international visitors.

The 303-room five-star hotel will connect directly to the New Zealand International Convention Centre and to the SkyCity precinct via air bridges over Hobson St. The new hotel will bring a total of 938 hotel rooms across the portfolio, with four and five-star options for guests.