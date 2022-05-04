HP's latest home printer is a game-changing tool for work or play

It’s become a modern-day must-have: a top-quality printer that meets the needs of the whole family, catering seamlessly to our newfound working-from-home routines and there’s an innovative new home printer designed to help you work and learn, with seriously fun capabilities for creative jobs too.

The HP Envy Inspire is HP's best, most versatile printer yet, packed with features that meet the needs of everyone in the household, from busy working parents to budding young artists. As well as allowing for custom two-sided printing, it has templates that allow you to turn photos into gifts, cards, keepsakes and more, by printing using only the best photo quality.

Photo / Supplied.

So whether you need to print a hard copy of your ideas for a team meeting, an itinerary for an upcoming holiday or create a meaningful birthday card for a friend, you’re sorted. Got a favourite family photo? Simply print it at home and hang it on the wall.

As for those confidential work documents, no problem: the Envy Inspire is enabled with HP+, HP's smartest printing system, ensuring anyone in the household can securely access the printer while knowing their online security won't be compromised. HP+ technology also lets you send, store files and print from virtually anywhere using the HP Smart App, making for a quick and reliable printing experience. The app is designed to make everything from admin to homework easier, through its ability to scan books, multiple receipts, or store editable, searchable files. For anyone who needs to keep track of purchases, study for exams or capture a recipe from a library book before it's due, this is a game-changer.

Saving money on ink and getting it delivered straight to your door before you run out* takes an extra task off never ending to-do-lists. Families can save up to 50 percent* on ink, and when you opt into HP+, you’ll receive six months of HP’s Instant Ink subscription service – along with an extra year of customer support and an extended HP warranty with Original HP Ink.

Photo / Supplied.

We also love that the Envy Inspire was designed with sustainability in mind, built from more than 45 percent recycled plastic. (And for every page printed with HP+, HP protects or restores forests through its collaborative efforts with WWF and Arbor Day Foundation.)

Meanwhile, the printer’s stylish design, which comes in neutral colour options, includes a handy “quiet mode”, ideal for times when you simply need to concentrate, and it’s the first HP printer to be certified as Works with Chromebook, helping those with families print whatever is needed for school or work. It also includes the Smart Driver, automatically rerouting print jobs regardless of being connected to a WiFi network, or connected to a VPN.

HP ENVY Inspire 7900e and 7200e series are available now at hp.co.nz/plus and retailers including Warehouse Stationery, Noel Leeming, PB Technologies, Harvey Norman and JB Hi-Fi for $149 NZD (HP ENVY Inspire 7900e) and $129 NZD (HP ENVY Inspire 7200e) respectively.