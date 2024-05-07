How To Curate Your A/W24 Wardrobe: Key Fashion Pieces For The New Season At Farmers

Double denim, bright tones, and stylish outerwear are key trends at Farmers for A/W 24.

Autumn and winter are a time of year to embrace comfort and invest in yourself – and part of that is curating a wardrobe collection that brings you joy, keeps you warm, and perhaps turn some heads. Whatever you choose, be confident, be creative and don’t be afraid to embrace the unexpected.

To get you inspired, Viva spoke to the senior buyer for women’s fashion at Farmers for her insights into the Autumn/Winter 24 collection’s key looks, which are dropping into stores now.

As there is with every season, Farmers offers exceptional choice, so start with your anchor pieces, followed by seasonal warm essentials, and then take it from there. Farmers has everything you need to step into the season, so start planning your wardrobe edit now.

Texture is a key trend

Tactile is the word that springs to mind as we transition into winter. This month’s brand-new looks at Farmers include more texture for warmth and a touch of luxe. It’s not just how a garment looks; it’s how it feels, too. Key pieces include options in velvets, satin, cord, snuggly knitwear, and faux leather. Aim for contrasts rather than overt continuation. Your satin garments will stand out more when juxtaposed with knitwear – mixing a sheen with matte textures is a key technique. Try satin and velvet for an elegant, always-chic combination that works well in the day with sneakers or loafers and does double duty in the evenings with heels or boots.

Happy hues

Classic black and navy will always have their place, but a little wardrobe reset is always a good idea. One of the most effective ways to do this is with colour. If you’re still undecided about how to embrace colour, Farmers has the answer with its excellent knitwear edit.

Now instore are luxurious knitwear pieces in dopamine brights – with options including limoncello, lime, raspberry, and mango. These hues, along with electrifying shades such as cobalt blue, magenta and hot pink, add stylish pops to any ensemble. Style these statement knitwear pieces in a way that flows seamlessly from week to weekend to make your clothing budget work harder. Head to work wearing a Farmers knitwear piece with tailored trousers, then in the weekend, pair with elevated denim, or a midi skirt.

The senior buyer for women's fashion at Farmers explains why mood-boosting brights are making an appearance this season.

“Traditionally in the past New Zealanders have tended to go for darker tones. While that still works, it’s been fun seeing all the beautiful, bright knitwear coming through. It has a real impact on your mood. It’s fun and colourful. And it just gives you a bit of a lift in the winter when we’re all starting to feel a little bit low.”

Well suited

The Viva team loves good tailoring and so do the experts at Farmers. This year, tailoring is returning to its classic roots, with polished coordinates and a menswear influence. “The trend we’ve seen coming through from overseas is that tailoring is back, and it is quite a classic, traditional, tailored look,” the senior buyer says.

Farmers has the trend covered, from traditional corporate suiting through to fashion-forward menswear-style tailoring. One stand-out look is a stunning three-piece navy pinstripe suit with a double-breasted blazer, waistcoat, and wide-leg trouser. Classic separates in black and marle are also available in stores. They’re designed to be mixed and matched, which is a fantastic way to keep your workwear style fresh.

Coats and more

Farmers’ Autumn/Winter 24 collection has options for conquering the chill in style with essential layering and outerwear. Camel tones remain a ‘quiet luxury’ classic, but in 2024 they’re considered spotlight pieces, rather than always-on staples. Farmers has the perfect coats to covet, with a belted trench and longer-line tailored coats.

A covetable collection of classic-looking jackets is coming through into stores. “The trench coat is a key look for the season. It’s a new twist on some practical old favourites,” the senior buyer says.

These elegant and fresh anchor garments sit side by side with contemporary pieces such as a faux-shearling lined aviator jacket, cosy mocha-hued sherpa shacket, and classic pea coats and check coats.

"Check coats have evolved from last season. We've got lovely new brushed qualities now. That's the point of difference, with lovely mixed colours. "They're not just a 'something casual for the weekend' kind of check shacket look, they've also started to come through in outerwear for every day as well."

Style staples

Farmers’ new collection also includes the ultimate winter essential: the fabulous slip skirt. Available in a silky satin and crafted with a flattering bias cut, this style is designed to skim curves, while the elastic waist ensures maximum comfort all day long. Farmers’ rich chocolate and dark midnight blue options suit casual daytime looks or can be styled to suit dressing up for a night out.

More than a fad, double denim continues as a style staple. Wear Farmers’ wide-leg jeans with a collarless denim jacket or boxy shacket, or pair a denim shirt with a midi denim skirt. Try mixing and matching denim washes or switch things up and add coloured denim to the mix. Add a denim midi skirt to your wardrobe as the ultimate utility piece – dress it up or down and even add some western boots for your own Cowboy Carter moment.

Studio Curve report

Farmers’ Studio Curve collection, for sizes 16 plus, is designed especially for New Zealand women. It includes style staples and basics, as well as more trend-orientated pieces to suit and flatter fuller bodied women. You’ll find jewel-tone satin wrap and animal print tiered dresses, full-length coats, checked textured shackets and beautiful knitwear in neutrals and bold brights.

Winter style essentials

As the chill sets in, Farmers also caters for merino lovers with its Woolmark-approved label, North South. Classic styles include v, crew, and scoop necks along with textured rollnecks, curved hems, and batwing styles in a wide array of colours including seasonal hues of lavender, fuchsia, cobalt and winter white. Whether you’re lounging at home or hitting the streets in style, these merino knits will keep you cosy and ready to conquer the cold with confidence.