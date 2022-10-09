Girl Blooming, The New Limited-edition fragrance from Rochas, Is Pure Joy And Positivity In A Bottle

There’s a sense of optimism that always abounds as the warmer seasons roll around and the new limited-edition eau de toilette fragrance from Rochas has truly captured this essence and bottled it up.

Rochas Girl Blooming promises 100 per cent good vibes only, with its neroli-based juice which offers a celebratory bouquet of scent and a boost of happiness with every spritz. Much like its big sister, Girl, Girl Blooming is a citrus, woody floral, but with fruity inflections to awaken the senses and spark joy. Radiating pure joy and positivity, it’s a scent designed to make you feel good about who you want to be.

Composed by perfumer Paul Guerlain, the invigorating crunch of blackcurrant top notes will be familiar to fans of the original Rochas Girl, but notes of tangy bergamot and juicy mandarin offer a fresh twist. As the scent dries down you’ll notice the petals of orange blossom, jasmine and neroli dance softly across your nose, while the warm base notes of musk, sandalwood and cedarwood will linger on the skin long into the evening.

Rochas Girl Blooming. Photo / Supplied

With the inception of the original Girl fragrance, Rochas sought to capture a generous and aware generation of people committed to making the future bloom more beautifully, and the limited-edition version has stayed true to that ethos. The eau de toilette is a vegan formula which is 90 per cent naturally derived with no dyes, stabilisers, UV filters, BHT preservative or benzyl salicylate, which is often used in fragrances to improve their scent.

Instead, Girl Blooming relies on a 40 per cent naturally derived fragrance concentrate, a 99.9 per cent natural beetroot alcohol from non-GMO sources that’s 94 per cent biodegradable and 100 percent natural water to create the base of the scent.

Spray good – feel good is the apt slogan for this playful scent, which is all about taking positive action to make the world a better place. With an essence of modern, positive femininity Rochas was committed to creating a vibrant new version of last year’s much-loved scent that would inspire the wearer to cultivate happiness every day and see the world in a better light.

The eco-friendly design of the iconic green packaging, now twisted with a delicate floral covering, was also paramount to achieving this message. The FSC-certified cardboard box is traceable and printed with hydro ink, while the bottle itself is made from 40 per cent post-consumer recycled glass generated from household glass waste, with a water-based coating and partly recycled plastic cap. The coating gives it a neutral carbon footprint and printing with ink made and sourced in France saves 50 per cent of the energy normally expended during this process.