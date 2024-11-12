Get ready to celebrate the festive season in style at SkyCity

SkyCity is the ultimate festive season destination for top-notch dining and entertainment

As the festive season draws near, SkyCity beckons as the ultimate destination for those who wish to celebrate in grand style. Beyond the iconic Sky Tower and bright lights of the casino, SkyCity offers a vibrant array of experiences, where award-winning dining – celebrating the best of world and Kiwi cuisine – live entertainment and luxurious accommodations converge to create the perfect festive escape. Whether it’s a quiet dinner with loved ones or an all-night celebration, SkyCity ensures that every moment is infused with the joys of the season.

The Grill: A toast to New Zealand’s culinary heritage

The Grill, newly relocated to the Horizon by SkyCity hotel, is set to be the crown jewel of Auckland’s dining scene this festive season. Known for its impeccable New Zealand steak and seafood, The Grill presents a refined yet unpretentious take on classic dishes, celebrating Aotearoa’s culinary heritage.

The new setting, with its inviting outdoor courtyard, offers a relaxed, sophisticated atmosphere for festive dining. With a menu that champions local artisans, fishermen and farmers, every dish at The Grill reflects a deep commitment to quality and flavour; expect the finest grassfed steaks, from 100 per cent New Zealand owned and operated suppliers, cooked to perfection over a Montague grill, and the freshest sustainable line-caught fish, along with some of the best produce Aotearoa has to offer. Guests seeking a more intimate experience can enjoy the privacy of The Grill’s exclusive private dining space, perfect for gatherings of 6 to 12 guests, fitted with its own ensuite. The three-course set menu, starting at $140, or the $190 sharing menu, featuring highlights like the seafood tower, promises a festive feast to remember.

Metita: A delicious odyssey across the Pacific

This festive season, Metita, by acclaimed chef Michael Meredith, offers a culinary journey that transports diners to the heart of the Pacific. Metita’s menu is a love letter to the islands, blending traditional Pacific flavours with contemporary flair. The result is a dining experience that is both familiar and refreshingly new.

Metita's award-winning design, with its dark wooden panels, and Pasifika-inspired artwork, creates a warm and welcoming environment, ideal for festive gatherings. The largest group dining space at SkyCity, accommodating up to 24 guests, offers the perfect setting for anything from intimate dinners to lively celebrations. For smaller groups, the main dining room, with its open kitchen and roaring grill, provides a dynamic backdrop, a bit of theatre with your food, for a truly memorable meal.

Cassia: A journey through the flavours of India

Cassia invites you to explore the rich and diverse culinary traditions of India this festive season. Located in the heart of SkyCity, Cassia’s menu is a masterful blend of bold Indian flavours and modern culinary techniques. The “Journey through India” set menu, designed for sharing, offers an immersive experience in the vibrant tastes and textures that define Sid Sahrawat’s modern Indian cuisine for the past decade.

Cassia’s private dining room, perfect for 8 to 22 guests, offers a cosy, intimate atmosphere for festive celebrations with family and friends. For larger gatherings, the mezzanine level provides a warm, welcoming space, separate from the main dining area, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a more private dining experience.

MASU by Nic Watt: Japanese elegance with a modern twist

At MASU by Nic Watt, the festive season is celebrated with a unique blend of traditional Japanese flavours and modern culinary innovation. This award-winning restaurant offers set menus that showcase the finest sashimi, seafood, meats and vegetables, all prepared with the precision and artistry that MASU is renowned for.

For those seeking a more intimate setting, MASU offers two distinct private or semi-private dining options – the private Obi Room, with its impressive 5.5m wooden table and exquisite Japanese artwork, accommodates up to 18 guests. The semi-private Chef’s Kotatsu Table, framed by a stunning dragon mural, is perfect for smaller groups of up to 12. MASU’s serene yet stylish ambience makes it the ideal location for a festive gathering that combines elegance with warmth.

Huami: A tasty tour of China

Huami invites you to experience the diverse gastronomic traditions of China this festive season. Specialising in dishes from regions such as Canton, Sichuan, Huaiyang, and Beijing, Huami's menu is a deliciously diverse option for sharing with family and friends. The Nectar menu, available on Christmas Day and New Year's Eve, is a delightful exploration of Chinese cuisine, designed to bring people together in celebration.

Huami’s private dining rooms, of which there are several options, offer a luxurious and intimate setting for any festive occasion, while the Perrier-Jouët outdoor garden provides a stunning backdrop for summer events, accommodating up to 40 guests. Whether you’re hosting a small family gathering or a larger corporate event, Huami’s elegant spaces ensure your celebration will be one to remember.

SkyBar: Elevate your celebration

High above the city, SkyBar offers the ultimate festive celebration with its stunning views and sophisticated atmosphere. As New Zealand’s highest champagne bar, SkyBar is the perfect spot to start or end your evening, with a cocktail menu that captures the essence of Auckland’s four seasons. On Fridays and Saturdays, enjoy the ambience of the weekly DJ set.

If some sophisticated daytime indulgence is more your cup of tea, SkyBar’s Sky Tea offers a delightful array of delicate bites, five savoury, five sweet, by the award-winning team at SUCRÉ by SkyCity. For an extra touch of luxury, add a glass of Moët & Chandon Champagne or a Tāmaki Tea cocktail to your experience.

SkyCity is more than a dining destination, though - it’s a place where every festive wish can come true. After a meal to remember, extend your evening with live music at Flare, a show at SkyCity Theatre, or simply taking in the breathtaking views from the Sky Tower. For the ultimate festive escape, book a stay at the luxurious Horizon by SkyCity hotel, where comfort and elegance meet in perfect harmony. From its world-class restaurants to its vibrant entertainment options, SkyCity is the perfect place to celebrate the festive season. Whether you’re a local or visiting from afar, SkyCity offers a world of unforgettable experiences, all within one iconic precinct.