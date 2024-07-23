Forget Food Waste, Here’s How To Extend The Life Of Your Leftovers & Preserve Fresh Produce

The KitchenAid range at New World is a sure-fire way to minimise food waste.

How many times have you opened the fridge only to find a vegetable drawer full of limp, lifeless spinach, week-old leftovers growing a layer of green, or a tub of past-its-best dip looking more like a petri dish than a pot of pesto?

Not only is wasting food like pouring money down the drain, but it also places pressure on our waste system when food items are disposed of in the rubbish bin.

According to Love Food Hate Waste, Aotearoa’s trusted authority when it comes to reducing food waste, the nation wastes up to $3.2b worth of food annually.

Thankfully, there are a few ways you can extend the life of your leftovers or create clever storage systems to help minimise food waste.

Remember the 2-2-2 rule

Consider this the golden rule when it comes to storing leftovers. Be sure to cool them, cover them and pop them in the fridge within two hours of cooking. Eat leftovers stored in the fridge within two days and eat frozen leftovers within two months. This way you can rest assured they’re safe to eat!

Storage secrets

When you’re unpacking groceries, store products with the closest expiry at the front. Items kept at eye level are always eaten first.

By remembering to pull products that are near expiry to the front, and placing new items near the back, your groceries will last that bit longer.

Similarly, cycle through the produce kept in your veggie drawer. Stash crisp items near the back of the drawer and place the oldest produce at the front so you know to work from the front to back when cooking or meal prepping.

Extend the life of leftovers

Believe it or not, some produce is just as delicious when used from frozen as it is fresh. The KitchenAid Small Container is excellent at storing fresh chillies or whole ginger in the freezer. Simply grate into your cooking before returning the container to the freezer. The same rule applies for sauces, pastes or pesto, prepare fresh but freeze for later – making busy weeknight meals even easier to assemble.

Keen entertainer? Stock up on lemons when in season, pop them in the Small Container and freeze in slices to add to drinks, salads or to top baked fish

With its 700ml capacity, the KitchenAid Medium Container is perfect for housing blitzed-up vegetables which are no longer crisp – think celery, capsicum and carrots. Combine in a food processor and disguise in curries, bolognese or mac ‘n’ cheese to get veggies into fussy eaters.

If you love smoothies, peel then chop bananas into slices and freeze in the KitchenAid Large Container to use in drinks and baking later. This is also a great waste-free hack if your children like to half-eat bananas. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Save crusts from the bin by freezing them in the KitchenAid Extra Large Container to use as breadcrumbs in cooking or as croutons in salads.

How’s this for a life hack? Pop a slice of bread in an airtight container like the KitchenAid Oven Dish to absorb moisture and make freshly baked treats like cakes and muffins last longer.

Seal in freshness

Speaking of airtight, keep food fresh by using the KitchenAid Vacuum Pump to seal your containers.

When storing freshly cooked foods, remember to wait to vacuum seal your container after the food has cooled to room temperature. Sealing food in containers the moment it is pulled from the oven or stovetop can create an environment for bacteria to thrive.

As important as it is to vacuum seal certain foods to ensure freshness, there are a handful of others that don’t agree with being airtight.

Hard cheeses seal well, but soft cheese can accrue mould faster in a vacuum than in regular air.

Due to their natural ripening process, bananas can perish even faster when vacuum sealed.

Mushrooms are used to moist environments, and vacuum sealing can spoil this due to a lack of airflow.

If sealing apples, remember to slice and cover with a little lemon juice to prevent them from browning.

Gassy foods like raw onion, garlic, cabbage and lettuce can compromise the vacuum seal, or overpower the flavour of other foods stored in the same container. Instead, store these food items in a cool, dry spot with good airflow.

