Dreaming Of A Glorious Getaway?

Head over to Sydney

This vibrant, harbourside city is the ultimate combination of fun and sophistication, with world-class shopping, dining and nightlife set in elegant heritage architecture. Decadent days and luxurious nights call for premium accommodation, and there’s nowhere more chic right now than InterContinental Sydney. The iconic hotel recently underwent a $120m refurbishment, making a stay here an unforgettable experience. Set within the beautifully restored Treasury Building (1851) in Circular Quay, you’ll be popping the Champagne on the balcony of your luxury suite with views of Sydney Opera House and the Harbour Bridge.

The five-star hotel is handy to Sydney’s best shopping areas, such as the Queen Victoria Building and Strand Arcade, both on George St, along with world-class art galleries including the MCA Museum of Contemporary Art, and Art Gallery NSW, next to the Royal Botanic Garden, a few steps from your front door.

Pamper yourselves with a dip in InterContinental’s luxurious heated indoor pool, 31 storeys up, before heading to The Treasury for botanical cocktails with a modern twist. This fabulous new InterContinental Sydney bar features cosy banquettes surrounded by lush greenery, in an antique domed atrium. Continue on with dinner at The Meat & Wine where grass-fed Australian beef is a must-have on the modern menu, before heading out to explore Sydney’s bustling nightlife.

Woo your loved one in Wellington

You won’t even have to leave your room at InterContinental Wellington if you don’t feel inclined — a bottle of Champagne and a soak in the hand-sculpted Roman bathtub might be all that you and your other half need. Each of the hotel’s premium rooms have stunning views over the Wellington harbour, making it all the more tempting to park yourself in the king bed and stay there. Likewise, you’ll want to linger in your hotel robe to experience the in-room dining menu, designed by InterContinental Wellington’s executive chef Carl Maunder, who has worked at some of the world’s best restaurants in Singapore, London and Dubai.

Otherwise, head to The Lobby Lounge for a pre-dinner drink, before enjoying a romantic meal at Two Grey, the hotel’s cafe, bar and eatery. Start the next day at the Emerge Health Club, which boasts Wellington’s largest indoor swimming pool, along with a hot tub, sauna and fully equipped gym. Then head out into walkable Wellington to discover its raft of fashion, design and homewares stores. Take a romantic Cable Car ride up to Kelburn, wander the waterfront for coffee or enjoy a meal at one of many vibrant eateries on Cuba Street. Return feeling all loved up.

Relax and recharge with an island break

Dreaming of swaying palm trees, white-sand beaches and luxury of the most laidback variety? Take a tropical trek to InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa. This magnificent property is set among coconut palms and 35 acres of native flora, right on picture-perfect Natadola Beach. Whether your idea of relaxation involves a massage, unwinding poolside with a good book or enjoying a round of golf on the 18-hole PGA-endorsed course, you’ll come home feeling rejuvenated.

Or whisk yourself off to Australia’s breathtaking Whitsunday Islands, staying at InterContinental Hayman Island Resort, renowned for its private island experiences. Fly into Hamilton Island before taking a luxury vessel to the resort to unwind in a gorgeous white-sand beachfront retreat, complete with private plunge pool and outdoor terrace. From here you can soak up all the luxurious activities on offer, from private boat charters to exhilarating helicopter or seaplane tours, to snorkelling in some of the most pristine waters around the Great Barrier Reef. Afterwards, take a dip in one of InterContinental’s exquisite pools surrounded by tropical rainforest gardens.

Adventure awaits in beautiful Bora Bora

If you picture yourself swimming, diving and boating in paradise, you’ll want to be as close to the water as possible, somewhere you can literally dive off your deck into crystal-blue tropical waters. InterContinental Bora Bora and Thalasso Spa Hotel is the ultimate spot to base yourself for a holiday filled with adventure.

This sustainable luxury resort on Bora Bora lagoon, one of the most stunning South Pacific island northwest of Tahiti, allows you to step directly from the deck of your overwater villa into the tranquil torquoise lagoon. Imagine scuba diving in world-class locations, taking a sunset cruise on the surrounding reefs, and returning to the exquisite resort to chill out in the Deep Ocean Spa. This is the first thalassotherapy (seawater therapy) centre in the South Pacific, providing an array of treatments using nutrients extracted from the deep-sea waters, and drawing on both modern and ancient Polynesian healing rituals. You’ll come away feeling relaxed from head to toe.

