If the dishwasher splutters then stops altogether, the thought of surviving the week without a replacement is likely a dreary one. Add to that a payday that’s weeks away, an upcoming holiday to budget for and a desperate need for a new pair of sneakers for said holiday, it’s no doubt just as dreary planning to fork out for a brand new, unbudgeted-for appliance.

Thankfully, help is available in the form of Klarna, the Swedish shopping app that launched in New Zealand last year and is used by 150 million shoppers globally. Having a flexible shopping companion is hugely beneficial. Klarna allows you to pay for any item in four instalments to spread the cost, yet unlike a credit card it charges zero interest. In the case of a broken dishwasher – or any other unexpected big-ticket item that could threaten to topple your budget for the month – this means the ability to pay it off over the course of six weeks.

As advantageous as it is to have that flexibility with your finances, we were curious to explore some of Klarna’s other renowned benefits, namely whether it could help us make more astute purchases when it comes to fashion, beauty, homewares and more.

Signing up to the Klarna app is a simple process – you just download the app from the App Store and register for an account. It will ask for your identity verification and payment details, but only once you’re ready to shop, with most opting to pay by debit card. Users are presented with a user-friendly format, presenting access to shop at any online retailer, alongside screeds of deals. This one-stop-shop approach makes browsing fuss-free, as though you have a shopping mall in the palm of your hand. There’s inspiring shopping collections tailored specifically to you, a bit like having your own personal shopper. If there’s an item you like, you have the option to save it to a collection of your own and share it with friends and family – the app will then alert you if the price drops so you can potentially scoop up a bargain without having to check back in.

If you know what you’re after, simply look up your favourite stores in the app browser. This includes any top fashion label and stores such as Juliette Hogan and Aje, department stores including Farmers and Smith & Caughey’s, beauty brands such as Sephora and Mecca, and many more – any store that has an online site! The app keeps you up to date with what’s trending, with shopping inspiration curated especially for you. Once you’ve purchased something using Klarna, you can track your delivery right to your door, all within the app.

Klarna helps you manage your spending with all your shopping in the one place, so planning for that upcoming trip was made easy. Even better, the handy ‘Deals’ icon helped us to stay within budget while scooping up some serious bargains. With holiday fashion in mind, it alerted us to significant discounts, including 68 percent off a pair of Jimmy Choo sunglasses and 30 percent off New Balance sneakers, with the option to spread the cost over six weeks. If you prefer, you can select Klarna’s Pay Now feature, which gives you the chance to do just that, along with all the other inspiration and notification of deals that come with the app.

Shopping with Klarna is like any good relationship; over time you build trust. Your first purchase with Klarna will be approved for around $150-200, and as the app learns more about you, you will be approved for greater limits. Klarna is committed to supporting conscious shopping. There’s even a function allowing users to track their carbon footprint, (the emissions of your purchase are based on emissions per merchant category and the value of your order).

All of which makes Klarna a convenient way to stay mindful of your shopping and to keep everything in one place – and you don’t have to keep digging out your card details each time you buy. Best of all, you can shop in the knowledge you’re being presented with the best deals available. If that’s not a great excuse to go shopping, we don’t know what is!