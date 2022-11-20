Dine On The Water This Christmas & New Year’s

Wind down and celebrate at Fish Restaurant, Hilton Auckland this festive season

If we could picture the perfect festive celebration, it’s a memorable meal on the water, in an elegant space where exquisite seafood and cocktails arrive on tap, and we don’t have to do any of the cooking ourselves.

Fortunately for discerning diners keen to inject a little glamour (and ease) into their festive planning, FISH restaurant Hilton Auckland is taking care of summer soirées into the new year. The award-winning restaurant has the best views in the city, with the hotel located right on the waterfront overlooking the Waitematā Harbour. Fish also has the multi-award-winning talents of culinary director Des Harris, whose cuisine focuses on elevating flavour, intensity and texture, and incorporates a range of modern and primal cooking techniques.

Des has prepared several special menus to take guests through from pre-Christmas to 2023, and most dishes are designed to be shared. Think cured kingfish with lychee and coconut, confit duck leg with sherried prunes and parsnip crème, plus all the trimmings, and of course, dessert!

From December 1-23, Hilton Auckland’s iconic seaside restaurant offers a special pre-Christmas-themed menu for groups of 10 or more to celebrate the end-of-year or ring in the party season. Guests are welcomed with a glass of Aperol Spritz upon arrival and warm homemade bread, with Christmas crackers and festive decorations to enhance the mood. The two-course menu is $79 pp, and for three courses, $95 pp.

“Each season brings about a whole line-up of its best produce and these are my references, my drawing board, my inspirations,” Des explains.

Anyone keen to get into the spirit before Saint Nicholas makes his appearance will also appreciate Fish’s special Christmas Eve menu. This starts with a complimentary glass of Champagne Bollinger, followed by a four-course sharing style menu, featuring Des’ special Sticky Glazed Lamb Shoulder with Mint Sauce, Labneh and Summer Vegetables. This four-course menu of sharing plates is $150 pp.

Then there are those of us who may not wish to stand over a barbecue as the family hordes descend, preferring instead to let someone more qualified cater to the Christmas Day meal. Imagine a sumptuous feast of crayfish arancini, scampi tail and Hawke's Bay Natural lamb and confit turkey legs, followed by yogurt marshmallow bombe and Christmas sweet treats (and no cleaning up to worry about!) Two-hour seatings are available from 12.30-8.30pm, and four courses are $245 pp.

There’s even a group feast on offer for those keen to celebrate New Year’s Eve, the ultimate experience for those keen to celebrate the year in style, or to prepare for the big night ahead. Dress up in a shimmering party dress and heels and head straight for Fish at Princes Wharf. There you can countdown to the New Year with a complimentary glass of Champagne Bollinger and enjoy a four-course menu with Auckland Island scampi and ceviche, cured Ruakākā kingfish and caramelised duck breast. The two-hour seatings are available from 5.30-8.30pm, and four courses are $210 pp. Chef Des is renowned for adding freshness, acidity and umami character to his food, and this season, as always, is about the produce, he says.

“This summer, I want to amplify the freshness and flavours of the produce — let them sing! So I have taken a lighter approach when it comes to flavouring and techniques. The menu is designed for the food to exude its own flavours, textures, freshness and acidity in abundance, perfect for the palate on a summer day. This why we work with the season. They lead.”