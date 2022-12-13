Deliciously Different Ideas For A Fun Night In

Try these sumptuous staying-in activities paired with a stylish glass of wine

Going out on a Saturday night used to be a given for a good time, yet it’s often far more fun, economical and satisfying (hello, personal playlist) to do just the opposite. Today’s most astute bon vivants are choosing to make the most of a night at home by planning a creative itinerary paired with good music, a bold kaftan or leisure suit and a glass or two of elegant wine, specifically, the range from Young & Co. This flirty brand specialises in palate-pleasing flavours and features iconography as bold and witty as your sense of style. Try it with these sumptuous staying-in ideas.

Retro-glam girls’ (and boys) night

It’s 1976 and as Fleetwood Mac plays on the turntables, you’ll be gleefully applying glitter shadow, brushing your bangs and slipping into your jumpsuit and platforms. Meanwhile, your vintage party platter is coming together nicely. Alongside the pimento-stuffed olives, are cubed cheese and pineapple sticks, vol-au-vents, popcorn and candied almonds, all served in brightly coloured, kidney-shaped bowls. Greet your guests with a glass of chilled Young & Co Strawberry Hustle Hawke’s Bay Rosé. With its bright berry aromas, pale pink hue and vibrant strawberry and melon flavours, it’ll have your taste buds dancing.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Lawn bowls and barbecue

As the weather heats up, it’s time to move the party outdoors, and no one does a better barbecue than the genius with a lawn bowls set. Dress code: whites and long socks, swimsuits optional, and please bring a towel in case you cool off in the sprinkler. Keep the playlist easy-listening or smooth R&B, with The Eagles (‘Take it to the Limit’), Creedence Clearwater Revival (‘Rolling on the River’) and Lil’ John (‘Get Low’). Add a dollop of afternoon sunshine and serve with chilled Young & Co Butterscotch Bliss Californian Chardonnay, with irresistible aromas of crème brûlée and vanilla bean and a palate of baked apples and spice.

Playful pamper party

Forget booking into an expensive hotel spa — all you need to create a decadent evening of relaxation is good friends for company, cucumber discs for tired eyes, and mashed avocado for the ultimate hydrating face mask. Ask your besties to BYO nail polish for a mix’n’match mani-pedi (diamantés optional). Sade is on the stereo, the mood is mellow and your skin is glowing. Have some vege sticks, hummus and fresh fruit on hand, and serve with Young & Co Passion Crush Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, a captivating wine with notes of passionfruit, grapefruit and pineapple, as ripe and fresh as your complexion.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Go gaga for games

Whether you’re a cryptic crossword queen or you’ve always hankered to host a murder mystery party (fictional of course!), nothing says ‘grown-up good times’ quite like a games night. Aim for an upbeat yet competition-friendly soundtrack, featuring Queen (‘We are the Champions’), the Yeah Yeah Yeahs (‘Heads will Roll’), and Elton John (‘I’m Still Standing’). Wear red to spur you to victory, but keep it loose and floaty to allow for theatrics in charades. Serve with Young & Co Cherry Bomb French Pinot Noir. This sophisticated wine from the South of France flaunts flavours of raspberry and dark cherry with a perfectly rounded mouthfeel. Now prepare to outwit them all…