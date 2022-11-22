Perfectly blending upscale shopping, art and dining with laid-back Texas cool, Dallas is unique, with classic favourites and under-the-radar gems. Many are Dallas originals and truly one-of-a-kind. Nearby Fort Worth blends contemporary, cowboy and chic.

For the first time in two years, American Airlines flies direct from Auckland to the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, providing a seamless travel experience to everything necessary for a stylish city break. This flight comes complete with state-of-the-art comfort, in-seat entertainment and international Wi-Fi, with AAdvantage® perk options like redeemable miles, upgrades and changes to support an ideal travel journey.

Elegance and Innovation

For accommodations that are close to the action, two Downtown Dallas hotel options are as unique as the neighbourhood itself.

The Joule is a boutique hotel with sleek city views that are matched by its contemporary art collection. Weekend Coffee is onsite for those who want to caffeinate and people-watch, and Sasseta offers Italian dining. A one-of-a-kind Taschen Library experience offers fine art coffee table books to browse or purchase. Tea at Taschen, a festive tea service with champagne and a contemporary twist, is an intimate experience that is available by reservation.

The Taschen Library at The Joule offers fine art books to browse or purchase, and Tea at the Taschen by reservation. Photo / James Khattak, K.Co Arts.

The Adolphus, more than 100 years old, is a classic and iconic choice, with rooms inspired by refined European estates, and onsite experiences that include a spa and barbershop. Dining and drinking options include Otto, which serves coffee and liege waffles, and acclaimed culinary destinations The French Room, The French Room Bar, and their connecting space, The French Room Salon, a cozy room with a fireplace, art and comfortable seating. The Rodeo Bar serves Lone Star beers and BBQ in a casual setting, with live music and nightly specials.

A stay in Downtown Dallas means you’re steps away from some of the city’s most storied shopping. The original, classic Neiman-Marcus store, an architectural jewel completed in 1914, sits across the street from the edgy and eclectic Forty Five Ten. While the two Dallas originals share a neighbourhood and a focus on high-end designer clothing, they provide decidedly different shopping experiences. Neiman Marcus leans into its elegant origins with opulent window displays that complement its historic architecture, while Forty Five Ten and its hip restaurant, Mirador, give a birds-eye view of “The Eye,” an outdoor public art piece by Tony Tasset.

The AT&T Discovery District is a fun and vibrant gathering place with many unique, innovative experiences. At night, it hosts live music, parties and Movies on the Lawn. Photo / James Khattak, K.Co Arts.

The brand-new AT&T Discovery District is a multi-sensory, immersive entertainment option with a major "wow" factor that is also accessible and community focused. During the day, it offers a common outdoor area for lounging or family games, a creative space with art to enjoy, immersive light installations that mesmerize and The Exchange, a food hall that is the perfect place to sample many local Dallas dishes in one place. At night, The District lights up with everything from live music to block parties and Movies on the Lawn, where popular films are broadcast on its Media Wall, an 8,700-square-foot exterior LED screen.

In Fort Worth, the tree-lined, walkable Sundance Square is home to historic architecture, galleries and restaurants, with live music and regular community events on the plaza

The stately Tarrant County Courthouse anchors downtown Fort Worth. Photo / James Khattak, K.Co Arts.

Street Art & Creative Spaces

Graffiti and street art playground The Fabrication Yard anchors the funky and fun Tin District, a former industrial area that is becoming the place for those in the know to find up-and-coming Dallas creatives. Bright and a little gritty — in all the best ways — it is a perfect location for savvy photographers and selfie seekers, or to simply soak in the bright colours and funky patterns sprayed and painted on buildings of all sizes.

Working artists in the Tin District Studios and the newly opened 707 Fabrication studio spaces are often open for conversation and creative inspiration, with art for purchase.

Fort Worth’s thriving art scene includes world-class museums, galleries and public art. You’ll find murals on many walls around the city — especially along Magnolia Avenue, and in the buzzy W. 7th entertainment district.

The Tin District and Fabrication Yard is a former industrial area reclaimed by artists, with open studios, galleries and events. Photo / James Khattak, K.Co Arts.

Indie Faves & Iconic Shopping

Neighborhood, in the Dallas Design District, is a furniture and home decor store with sensibilities that evoke the popular “Modern West” aesthetic — clean lines and warm desert colours providing a light, fresh twist on classic western style. Neighborhood also hosts regular art gallery shows featuring work from artists local to Dallas and from around the state.

Flea Style is another Dallas-style success story. While it has grown to include multiple area locations, its flagship store in the funky Deep Ellum neighbourhood is a must-visit! Flea Style mixes vintage clothing, jewellery and accessories with quirky gift items. It's known for its popular Hat Bar, a customizable experience with selections that are more contemporary than cowboy. Choose your perfect hat and embellishments from a selection that includes feathers, jewelled bands and hat pins. No reservations needed, but they are an available option for an extra-special, designer-led experience.

Flea Style is a stylish Dallas success story, with vintage and independent clothing and home goods, and its very popular custom Hat Bar. Photo / James Khattak, K.Co Arts.

Deep Ellum is also home to the Revolver Taco Gastro Cantina Sunday Brunch Buffet, where you can sample many Tex-Mex favourites, like Chilaquiles (fried tortilla, egg, salsa), Ceviche de Huachinango (red snapper, tomato, onion, jalapeño, lime) and refreshing fruit aguas frescas, fresh fruit water, to drink.

In nearby Exposition Park, Las Almas Rotas mezcaleria offers tequila and mezcal in a hip, contemporary setting, with guided tastings by reservation.

There is nowhere else like NorthPark Center. This premier shopping destination attracts visitors from all over the world, and for good reason. NorthPark Center is part luxury shopping centre, part fine art museum and all style.

NorthPark Center’s anchor stores include Nordstrom and Nieman-Marcus, with luxury stores like Gucci, Cartier and Ferragamo alongside hip designers like Maje, Rebecca Taylor and Isabel Marant. It also features locals, like designer Nicole Kwon and food and drink favourites Kate Weiser Chocolates, where you can assemble your perfect flavour palette; La Duni, which offers Latin American fare, and Breadwinners, a Dallas brunch classic.

The Exchange, in the AT&T Discovery District downtown, is a food hall featuring local restaurants. Photo / James Khattak, K.Co Arts.

NorthPark Center’s contemporary art collection rivals that of any museum, with works by Andy Warhol, KAWS, Leonardo Drew, Robert Rauschenberg and one of Barry Flanagan’s famous rabbit sculptures. An outdoor courtyard provides perfect patio dining and a place to rest and take in Leo Villareal’s lit-up “Buckyball” sculpture. The Pop-Up Project is a rotating exhibition that invites emerging artists in the Dallas region to exhibit on temporary walls throughout the space. To experience the art up close and personal and with expert insights, call the NorthPark Concierge and reserve a guided tour.

In Fort Worth, check out Chieffalo Americana for sophisticated, vintage clothing and accessories, a distinctly Texas vibe and and a welcoming environment, with art and coffee table books for perusing and purchase.

Mule Alley in Fort Worth’s historic Stockyards takes Fort Worth’s strong Western and cowboy identity and makes it fresh. This beautifully restored, high end destination — formerly a horse and mule stable — is where to find some of the best local restaurants, shops and bars. It is also home to the Hotel Drover, a rustic-luxe, four star hotel perfect for an overnight stay or a cocktail break.

Things To Know Before You Go

Texas’ reputation for heat is accurate, but it can also be quite cold between December and March. Light layers are a traveller’s best bet. And, don’t forget comfortable walking shoes! While a car or rideshare is necessary to travel between neighbourhoods, many areas themselves are best explored on foot. You’ll want to enjoy every step!

The Texas Railway Express (TRE) is an easy way to get from downtown Dallas to Fort Worth’s T&P Station. From there, a rideshare, bus or the quirky “Molly the Trolley” will get you to Sundance Square, the Fort Worth Stockyards, Cultural District and other shopping, dining and entertainment districts.

Stylish Dallasites and the fashionable in Fort Worth sport fresh takes on classics, pairing rich fabrics or fun patterns with special touches that add personality, like comfortable jeans with soft chambray shirts and funky jewellery, or light and breezy boho blouses and midi dresses with statement accessories.

American Airlines now has direct flights from Auckland to Dallas/Fort Worth. For the first time in two years, travellers from New Zealand can take advantage of the carrier’s expansive North American Market, including Canada and Mexico. A streamlined and luxury experience at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, with extra perks for AAdvantage® members, lands travellers in the perfect location for a stylish city break.