Coach's Illuminating New Perfume Is A Tribute To Golden Hour & Adventure

Harnessing nostalgia and the magic of adventure, the new Coach Dreams Sunset Eau De Parfum arrives just in time for summer — that time of year when hopes are high, plans are numerous, and there’s the feeling that anything could happen. A tribute to golden hour and the sunset that follows it, Coach’s latest fragrance conjures up memories of the sun setting on an expansive beach, a cityscape awash with magical pink light, and the way the sun comes through your windows just so at the end of the day.

The perfume also draws from freedom and adventure – ideas that informed the joyful fragrance campaign, created in collaboration with director and photographer Fabien Baron. Capturing the liberation of a road trip, it was shot in the cinematic region of desert just outside Los Angeles – a fitting locale for the American brand — and stars models Binx Walton and Jean Campbell. The two real-life friends channel the dreamy premise of the fragrance, bringing to life their dreams as the sun goes down.

The free-spirited fragrance from Coach conjures up memories galore

These magical moments are captured by the scent itself, which was created by master perfumer Nathalie Lorson — an expert renowned for her refined sensibility and dedication to a less-is-more approach to the art of fragrance. A warm and sensual fragrance, Coach Dreams Sunset features notes of bergamot and pear, with a floral heart of jasmine and magnolia, and sweet final touches of vanilla and tonka bean. The bottle calls to mind the relics of travel, with its ombre glass, leather detailing (a nod to the brand’s heritage) and golden elements. It’s all encased in a gorgeous glittering box.

Photo / Supplied

Both the perfume and accompanying campaign are unapologetically hopeful. This message is a welcome one, and the power of a journey is something central to the heritage brand — with much of its design signatures and products inspired by travel, as well as its origins (it was founded in 1941) of freedom and the American Dream.

Coach Dreams Sunset is the newest addition to the Manhattan-based brand’s fragrance range. It expanded into perfume in 2016, with a namesake sent, and now the new Coach Dreams Sunset EDP is the latest step in the brand’s wider journey.

Part of its ongoing evolution under creative director Stuart Vevers, who took the helm in 2013, this road has seen Coach assert its position in the accessible luxury market, shape a vision of American style with a New York attitude, and try bold new things.

Jean Campbell and Binx Walton. Photo / Supplied

Most recently, Coach has been promoting voting rights, increased its sustainable materials, reissued famous bags from the brand's archives (a move that speaks to its enduring appeal) and worked with a diverse array of influential figures like Megan Thee Stallion, Debbie Harry, Paloma Elsesser, Jennifer Lopez, Kate Moss, Hari Nef and more.

Photo / Supplied

Its new fragrance campaign stars, Binx and Jean, are a fitting addition to the line-up and capture the energy and ethos of its optimistic new scent, as Coach continues to define contemporary luxury for a new generation, and foster a sense of positivity — an admirable dream to have right now.