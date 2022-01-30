Champagne Connoisseurs Will Be Fizzing This Valentine's Day

Moët & Chandon is on hand to help you plan something special

Looking for a way to celebrate Valentine's Day from the comfort of home that's still elegant and impressive? Moët & Chandon have a solution that will bring a flourish of sophistication and surprise to your door.

Creating special moments is one of life's luxuries (and something the famous Champagne House has a long, accomplished history in) so those looking for something special for their loved one would do well to consider its latest limited-edition offering — the new With Love Moët & Chandon delivery service. Swooning already? Here’s how it works.

There are three tiers of indulgence to Moët & Chandon With Love — all served up in a fashion befitting the storied luxury brand — with two gifting options, and an unforgettable experience up for the truly lucky.

With the enticingly titled Glamour Package, $275, your lover will receive a hand-delivered bottle of Moët & Chandon Rosé Imperial — personalised with golden lettering that reads "With Love" — encased in an elegant custom gift box with aromatic pink and white flowers, hand-delivered on Valentine's Day by a Champagne concierge to your location of choice. With only 80 on offer in Auckland, these are sure to be snapped up swiftly.

Photo / Supplied.

Sounds luxurious, but still wanting more? You can go one step further.

If they're lucky, February 14 could see your paramour enjoying the Grandeur Package, $460, which features an inscribed Magnum of Moët & Chandon Rosé Imperial. This too comes in an impressive custom box, accompanied by a bouquet of fresh flowers, and two ultra-rare Moët Rosé goblets — all delivered by the careful, classic, white-gloved hands of Moët & Chandon's concierge. With 20 of these available, it's an exclusive and gorgeous gift.

What's bigger than a Magnum? A marriage proposal of course. Historically a brand called on for life's big moments, Moët & Chandon is going one step further this year, helping you create an unforgettable memory from scratch; Moët & Chandon With Love presents The Perfect Proposal, a cinematic opportunity for one lucky couple in Auckland, whisking you to a special location to pop the question — an experience that includes a chauffeured car, helicopter, chef's table dinner, a night at a five-star hotel and (of course) a Moët & Chandon Rosé Magnum to toast the occasion, as well as a limited-edition trio of Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage that includes 2002, 2009 and the 2009 Rosé.

Photo / Supplied. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

The romantic mood doesn’t stop at the proposal, with the lucky couple also receiving Champagne for their wedding — a six litre bottle of Moët & Chandon Impérial to be precise — and an exclusive honeymoon invitation to experience a private tour of the Moët & Chandon Cellars on the Avenue de Champagne in Épernay where they will enjoy a wine tasting. Divine!

It's all enough to sweep you off your feet just reading about it, but why not experience it for yourself, and share it together? Moët & Chandon With Love is available for a limited time only and delivery slots are limited, so we recommend securing yours as soon as possible.