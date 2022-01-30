Champagne Connoisseurs Will Be Fizzing This Valentine's Day

Looking for a way to celebrate Valentine's Day from the comfort of home that's still elegant and impressive? Moët & Chandon have a solution that will bring a flourish of sophistication and surprise to your door.
Creating special moments is one of life's luxuries (and something the famous Champagne House has a long, accomplished history in) so those looking for something special for their loved one would do well to consider its latest limited-edition offering — the new With Love Moët & Chandon delivery service. Swooning already? Here’s how it works.
There are three tiers of indulgence to Moët & Chandon With Love — all served up in a fashion befitting the storied luxury brand — with two gifting options, and an unforgettable experience up for the truly lucky.
With the enticingly titled Glamour Package, $275, your lover will receive a hand-delivered bottle of Moët & Chandon Rosé Imperial — personalised with golden lettering that reads "With Love" — encased in an elegant custom gift box with aromatic pink and white flowers, hand-delivered on Valentine's Day by a Champagne concierge to your location of choice. With only 80 on offer in Auckland, these are sure to be snapped up swiftly.
Sounds luxurious, but still wanting more? You can go one step further.
If they're lucky, February 14 could see your paramour enjoying the Grandeur Package, $460, which features an inscribed Magnum of Moët & Chandon Rosé Imperial. This too comes in an impressive custom box, accompanied by a bouquet of fresh flowers, and two ultra-rare Moët Rosé goblets — all delivered by the careful, classic, white-gloved hands of Moët & Chandon's concierge. With 20 of these available, it's an exclusive and gorgeous gift.
What's bigger than a Magnum? A marriage proposal of course. Historically a brand called on for life's big moments, Moët & Chandon is going one step further this year, helping you create an unforgettable memory from scratch; Moët & Chandon With Love presents The Perfect Proposal, a cinematic opportunity for one lucky couple in Auckland, whisking you to a special location to pop the question — an experience that includes a chauffeured car, helicopter, chef's table dinner, a night at a five-star hotel and (of course) a Moët & Chandon Rosé Magnum to toast the occasion, as well as a limited-edition trio of Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage that includes 2002, 2009 and the 2009 Rosé.
The romantic mood doesn’t stop at the proposal, with the lucky couple also receiving Champagne for their wedding — a six litre bottle of Moët & Chandon Impérial to be precise — and an exclusive honeymoon invitation to experience a private tour of the Moët & Chandon Cellars on the Avenue de Champagne in Épernay where they will enjoy a wine tasting. Divine!
It's all enough to sweep you off your feet just reading about it, but why not experience it for yourself, and share it together? Moët & Chandon With Love is available for a limited time only and delivery slots are limited, so we recommend securing yours as soon as possible.
To book a Moët & Chandon With Love delivery or to discover more about the 'Perfect Proposal' package, visit MoetGifting.co.nz