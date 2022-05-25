Bringing More To Your Door

Calling all foodies in the capital, there’s a new delivery service in town, promising to deliver some of the best dishes in Wellington, right to your doorstep. DoorDash is the largest on-demand delivery platform in the United States, and now it’s New Zealand’s turn with DoorDash launching in Wellington today.

Wellington is the obvious first choice for DoorDash’s New Zealand expansion, renowned for its exciting foodie culture, its unrivalled coffee, award-winning restaurants, cafes, and food outlets, helmed by some of the country’s foremost owner-operators. It’s an exciting melting pot of flavours, cultures and ideas, reflected in the city’s innovative and ever-evolving food offerings and culinary events. It’s no wonder people flock to the capital for a taste of all things Wellington, from fine dining to local craft beer, degustation dinners to growers’ markets and inventive plant-based menus.

As of today, Wellingtonians will be able to get all of these and more to their door by downloading the DoorDash app which features delectable dishes from a broad range of exciting local eateries and vendors. Choose from beloved local restaurants, discover a new find or enjoy a national favourite, categorised by cuisine, price and delivery time. Whether it’s pork and chive dumplings, a crispy pizza Margherita, a tray of avocado sushi, cinnamon-dusted doughnuts or freshly squeezed juice your heart desires, DoorDash answers the call with a strong selection of items available for delivery by efficient and speedy ‘Dashers’.

Photo / Supplied.

Southern American-style restaurant Mama Brown, known for slinging some of Wellington’s best milkshakes, burgers, waffles and fried chicken, is one of the many merchants already signed up to partner with DoorDash and offer its menu on the platform. Mama Brown’s spokesperson Arsel Aslam says Wellington is the ideal city for DoorDash’s New Zealand launch, known for its “vibrant food scene, which Mama Brown is proud to have been a part of for the past 10 years. With the ongoing effects of the pandemic, deliveries have become an increasingly important part of our business. DoorDash will help us reach more customers and grow our sales, while charging less than other competitors in the food-delivery sector.”

DoorDash currently connects more than 20 million customers each month, with more than 500,000 local businesses and restaurants across 7000 cities worldwide. Wellingtonian foodies are next, with DoorDash connecting them with the best restaurants and shops in their neighbourhood, introducing them to future favourite dishes and go-to eats. In return, local businesses are set to be able to Connect with customers efficiently and at reasonable prices to keep the city’s food culture thriving.

Rebecca Burrows, DoorDash’s general manager of Australia and New Zealand, says the team is excited to be kicking off their New Zealand adventure in Wellington. “The DoorDash team is thrilled to be launching in New Zealand after seeing incredible uptake in Australia. It feels like a natural next step to be bringing the unique DoorDash service to New Zealand shores for Kiwis to enjoy. We can already feel the excitement among our partners and ‘dashers’ about our Wellington launch.”

Photo / Supplied.

“We’re so excited to bring DoorDash to New Zealand starting with Wellington. The capital is known for its foodie culture, and the team has been blown away by the incredible merchant partners who have joined us from across the city. We want to bring the best of Wellington on DoorDash,” says Simran Kodesia, DoorDash’s Director of International Communications.

What's a 'dasher', you ask? They are the ones delivering your precious cargo straight to your door via a range of transport modes, from e-bikes to scooters. Customers can see where their order is in real time and also have the option to contact the dashers.