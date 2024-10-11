Beauty Essentials To Ensure You Glow From Top To Toe

Viva’s definitive guide to glow, thanks to Glow Lab’s suite of affordable beauty products.

Cultivating a healthy, all-over glow that leaves complexions radiant and limbs luminous all day can often seem an impossible task – one which requires an endless (and pricey) onslaught of products.

And yet, with a clever edit of skin, body and hair care heroes, you can curate a beauty routine that’s sure to leave you glowing and won’t cost the earth.

Enter Glow Lab, with a line-up of affordable, science-backed, natural beauty essentials that fuse quality with accessibility – making it a must-have when it comes to achieving a top-to-toe glow from day to night.

The New Zealand personal care brand is proof that you shouldn’t have to choose between natural formulations and ones that are natural formulations and ones that actually work (nor should you have to remortgage your house to afford them).

Coupling nature and science, Glow Lab’s unique formulations are grounded in powerful plant botanicals, supercharged with active ingredients which are scientifically proven to deliver results.

The first step in any morning beauty ritual? Cleansing, of course, to gently remove any sweat, dirt, excess oil and bacteria that can accumulate on the skin’s surface overnight. Look no further than Glow Lab’s new Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Cleanser – more essential to start your day off on a high note than your 7am espresso.

The fragrance-free, cream-based cleanser is powered by a blend of hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5 and three essential ceramides to carefully cleanse skin without interrupting its delicate moisture barrier.

Lock in that goodness by following up your cleanse with the Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Facial Serum and a light layer of the Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel Hydrating Cream to leave skin dewy and prepped for makeup application to follow.

The hyaluronic acid collection is one of several new launches Glow Lab added to its existing suite of products in 2024 alone, including five reformulated haircare ranges which have captured the hearts of beauty enthusiasts across the country – a busy year for the brand to say the least.

A hardworking hydrator, hyaluronic acid also crops up in Glow Lab’s Hydrating hair care collection, which couples a shampoo and conditioner in two sizes to absorb and lock in moisture, leaving hair silky and manageable.

If it’s glossy tresses you’re after, a spritz of the Glow Lab Leave In Keratin Treatment is formulated to repair, strengthen and condition dry, damaged or dull hair, not to mention its hero ingredient is sustainably sourced from NZ sheep’s wool.

With a glowing complexion and glossy hair, the next natural step in your routine is to smooth on an ultra-rich body butter to enhance the radiance of your limbs.

Viva loves the Glow Lab Illuminating Body Butter, which is brimming with nourishing ingredients like shea butter and aloe vera alongside niacinamide to address uneven skin tone or texture. Like all Glow Lab products, this specialised formula is crafted locally right here in Auckland, where a custom facility blends some of the industry’s most in-demand actives – including retinol, peptides, hyaluronic acid and more – into every bottle, tube and jar.

As the day marches on, impart glow on the go with a helping of Glow Lab’s Hand Creme, a moisturising, non-greasy formula which moisturises hands and cares for cuticles in one fell swoop. The secret weapon? ProSina Keratin, a unique ingredient which is proven to repair damaged skin and boost nail strength and integrity by up to 62 per cent.

When night falls, wash away all evidence of the day with one of Glow Lab’s vitamin enriched body washes, which serve double duty to hydrate and revive skin.

Take your pick from one of nine formulations, including the new Soothing Oat Milk Body Wash, lightly scented with tonka bean and vanilla, or the Exfoliating AHA + BHA Body Wash, with a fresh burst of passionfruit and guava.

Round out your daily beauty ritual with a cosseting skincare regime. Geared towards a multitude of skin types and concerns, Glow Lab boasts an impressive selection of skincare to suit – whether you’re in need of a dose of brightening with the Vitamin C range or want to boost your skin’s collagen production with the Pro-Collagen range, there’s something for everyone.

For nighttime, Viva loves the new Retinol Pro range, which comprises a repairing facial serum and regenerating night cream to help repair the visible signs of ageing overnight. From your morning to night time routine, Glow Lab's accessible beauty products capture the essence of attainable glow.

Coupling quality, efficacy and convenience, it’s easy to see why Glow Lab has piqued the interest of glow getters around the country – because why wouldn’t you pick up your next beauty must-have with your weekly supermarket shop?