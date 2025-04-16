Aotearoa Art Fair 2025 is the ultimate way to immerse yourself in contemporary art

It’s back, it’s bigger than ever. New Zealand’s premier art fair returns to Tāmaki Makaurau this May and the programme is bursting with talent. Art enthusiasts are spoiled for choice with this year’s offering, with everyone from legends like Lisa Reihana and Peter Stichbury to Yuki Kihara on show, alongside a slew of emerging artists.

It’s the sprawling local event that draws thousands of art lovers to the gleaming Viaduct Events Centre, and the beauty of Aotearoa Art Fair is how it caters to a wide church, from seasoned collectors to casual appreciators. But with over 150 artists on show across four days (May 1-4) not to mention a slew of talks and tours, where do you start?

Director Sue Waymouth is helming the event for the first time as Fair Director, but has been attending the fair as a collector for many years. “I always like to have a plan and to have a budget in mind,” she says, and advises buyers to do research beforehand. “On the opening day you can then target the galleries with the work you are most interested in. Don’t be afraid to talk to the gallery owners and there are often lots of artists at the fair who love talking to visitors about their work.”

Tomislav Nikolic, Fox Jensen McCrory Gallery

There are local art legends aplenty this year. “With so many great artists and galleries it is really hard to narrow down. We have some works from the icons of the past,” she says. “Ivan Anthony is presenting work from Bill Hammond, never seen before, including the last painting he painted.” Work from the late Bill Culbert can be seen at Fox Jensen McCrory/Fox Jensen space, and photographs by Ans Westra will be at {Suite} gallery during the weekend.

Some of the country’s best working Kiwi artists are on the bill of course. A “stand out” is new photographic work by Lisa Reihana, part of her Māramatanga work (a historic University of Auckland commission), represented by Sydney’s Gallery Sally Dan-Cuthbert; Shane Cotton and John Pule will have new work at Gow Langsford; Nikau Hindin is exhibiting new aute (bark cloth) and doing a booth talk at N.Smith Gallery; tapa artists Tui Emma Gillies and Sulieti Fieme’a Burrows will be showing with Masterworks Gallery; you’ll find Francis Upritchard, Peter Stichbury, Yona Lee, Kate Newby, Simon Denny and Fiona Connor at Fine ArtsSydney gallery; Martin Poppelwell and Kirstin Carlin are among the artists at Melanie Roger Gallery; there’s vibrant work from Vishmi Helaratne (Föenander Galleries) and Susan Te Kahurangi King (Robert Heald Gallery); and Aroha Gossage’s impressionistic landscapes - see them in the ARTIS Gallery booth - which speak to whenua, memory and tupuna.

It's Still There, David Shrigley, Two Rooms Gallery

Familial ties are also a focus for Louie Bretaña (represented Bergman Gallery) whose work explores the culinary history and colonialism of his Filipino background. Fox Jensen McCrory/Fox Jensen is “bringing some big international names like Hanns Kunitzberger and Jan Albers”; Irish artists Damien Mead and Diana Copperwhite will be represented by day01.gallery, Sāmoa-based Yuki Kihara, who represented Aotearoa at the 59th Venice Biennale, will be at Milford Galleries; Australian artist Monica Rani Rudhar, whose work explores her Romanian and Indian heritage, will be at Föenander Galleries; and I Wayan Upadana (Indonesia), Jihyun Park (Korea) and Chen Gelin (China) will be at Sydney’s Redbase Gallery. They’re among the 11 regions this year’s fair covers, making it the most international lineup to date.

The fair also counts 10 first-time exhibitors this year, including Artor Gallery’s Robyn Penn, Paul Nathan, Lucy McMillan. Several galleries will have work by emerging artists. “Starkwhite is showing Jaime Te Heuheu who has been picked as the next big thing. Bergman Gallery are showing Rhea Maheshwari and Laree Payne Gallery is exhibiting emerging artists like Jack Hadley and Heidi Brickell,” says Sue. “Australian Gallery Nanda/Hobbs is bringing emerging artist Lottie Consalvo who was recently listed in the top 100 artists to watch.” Tāmaki Makaurau art collective mothermother is also among the exciting new vanguard of creativity.

Horizons presented by Chapman Tripp focus of the 2025 event, with the debut of a dedicated section of the fair, Horizons, devoted to sharing and supporting new talent and early-career artists, curated by Art Paper editor Becky Hemus (who will also lead the Horizons Tour of Emerging Artists). "Featuring emerging artists like Sophie Greig, Tobias Allen, Elvis Booth-Claveria, Jack Ellery, Kat Lang, and Aroha Matchitt-Millar," reveals Sue. "It's a chance to see and buy the next generation."

Those in the market to purchase are advised to be prepared. “Buy what you love but it is worth doing some research on the artists. Keep an eye on artists who are winning prizes or art residencies,” Sue advises. “The Aotearoa Art Fair is the ideal time to see all the best galleries under the one roof.”

Photography by Luke Foley-Martin

There are 49 this year, 13 international. Representing a booming segment of Australia’s arts landscape, Brisbane’s Parker Contemporary specialises in printmaking, paper and publishing. Other notable galleries crossing the Tasman for the fair include Fine Arts, Sydney, Nanda\Hobbs and Wagner Contemporary, and day01 gallery, all from the NSW capital and its flourishing art scene.

Locals number an impressive 38. Not to be missed are Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland galleries Gow Langsford, Melanie Roger Gallery, Masterworks Gallery, Season and Fresh Gallery Ōtara. From the capital are the likes of JB Contemporary, Robert Heald Gallery, and Jhana Millers Gallery, and galleries from around the motu will be there too - including Ōtautahi Christchurch’s Chambers Art Gallery, Turanganui-a-Kiwa Gisborne’s PAULNACHE, and SPA_CE from Ahuriri Napier.

Artworks aren’t the only thing to enjoy, there’s also a wealth of insight from artists and experts programmed.

Booth talks are always incredibly inspiring, giving you the chance to hear from artists themselves about their inspiration and practice. This year there are 22 of them, including Vincent Ward (Milford Galleries), (Emma Hercus Railway Street Gallery + Studios), and Teresa HR Lane (MD Gallery).

Lets Talk Art presented by Aon in the fair’s Let’s Talk Art programme are talks catered to collectors (Collecting Art at Home and Abroad), curators (The Art of Protection – Preserving and Managing Collections for the Future), and of course artmakers themselves (From Passion to Profession – How to Thrive as an Artist in 2025).

If walking is your thing, the artist and curator-led tours will offer fresh insight. Consider the Graeme Douglas-led How to Start an Art Collection, or Mark Making and How to Collect with Sue Gardiner. If you’re new to Aotearoa Art Fair, then you’d be wise to take the First Time at the Fair Tour with Linda Tyler.

Lisa Reihana, Te Wheke-a-Muturangi, 2022

And for those wanting to take that walking outside there's the Aotearoa Art Fair Sculpture Trail presented by Viaduct Harbour, with a public trail of large-scale artworks from the likes of Gregor Kregar, David McCracken, Seung Yul Oh, Sēmesi Fetokai Potauaine and the majestic 15-metre floating Te-Wheke-a-Muturangi by Lisa Reihana, for Aucklanders to enjoy. They'll take up residence on the waterfront from April 16 to May 14, and work from Brett Graham and Robert Jahnke can be seen at the entrance of the fair from April 30 to May 4, greeting attendees as they arrive.

“I always find if you go back for a second day you will get a lot more out of it,” Sue recommends. “I want everyone to come and experience the best contemporary art in Australasia in a fun and

interesting environment.” Research shows that consuming arts and culture is good for our welbeing, she points out. “As German painter Gerhard Richter says ‘art is good for the soul’.”

Aotearoa Art Fair is on May 1-4 at Viaduct Events Centre. For more programme information and to purchase tickets, visit Artfair.co.nz.