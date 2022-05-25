A Pure Way To Smooth Out Life's Little Lines

The pure* choice

It's inevitable that life will leave a few lines. Over time, laughing, frowning and smiling can cause persistent frown lines to appear. Neurotoxins, like Xeomin®*, act on nerve endings in facial muscles and prevent them from contracting to temporarily soften the lines in the face. Xeomin®* is the first and only clinically proven anti-wrinkle injection purified to remove unnecessary proteins.*

Purity matters

Xeomin®* goes through extra purification steps in the manufacturing process to remove unnecessary complexing proteins. These complexing proteins may lead to treatment resistance over time and cause your anti-wrinkle treatment to stop working. Xeomin®'s* purified* formulation may reduce the risk of developing resistance to treatment as, unlike other anti-wrinkle treatments, it's free from complexing proteins.

Results that you can trust

In frown line treatment studies, Xeomin®* anti-wrinkle injections improved the appearance of frown lines in over 95 % of patients within one month of treatment and desirable effects were maintained for up to 4 months. Xeomin®* is also highly effective for the treatment of horizontal frown lines and crow's feet with results maintained for up to four months.

Before treatment and 12 weeks after treatment. Photo / Supplied.

*XEOMIN® contains zero complexing proteins. To find out more and locate your nearest XEOMIN® clinic visit Xeomin.co.nz