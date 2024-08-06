5 Clever Meal Prep Tips Everyone Should Know

The New World KitchenAid glass container range makes your weekly meal prep easy.

If you’re keen to make mornings less chaotic, save time during the dinner rush, or nip sugar cravings in the bud by having healthy snacks handy, meal prepping might be just the ticket.

More than this, meal prep helps eliminate food waste by reminding us to use ingredients we have stashed in the fridge.

The time-poor amongst us may like to spend 15 minutes whipping together overnight oats for a speedy breakfast, while others set aside a couple of hours to cook family meals for the week ahead.

No matter which method you choose, the KitchenAid range has a glass container to suit.

From July 22, New World is offering shoppers the chance to collect stickers in exchange for one of five KitchenAid glass containers – a sophisticated solution to kitchen storage.

Whether you want to meal prep dips and sauces in a small container or cook then serve a family-sized meal from an oven-proof dish, the KitchenAid range has your weekly meal prep covered.

Below, we break meal prep down into five simple steps to make planning for the week ahead easy.

1. Choose your meal prep method

Depending on your lifestyle, there are myriad options when it comes to meal prep methods.

Make-ahead meals are perfect for those of us who have little time in the evenings. Consider prepping family-style meals in advance like cottage pie, pasta bakes or soups that make weeknight dinners extra speedy.

If you enjoy the ‘cook once, eat twice’ approach, try batch cooking. It calls for doubling the portion of the meal you’re making to portion then freeze in containers to enjoy later. Think bolognese sauce or chilli corn carne.

The gym bunnies amongst us might like single serve meals, which can be portioned out in containers for grab-and-go convenience.

But if you don’t mind cooking, why not prep ingredients individually for a quick, throw together meal? Pre-chop carrots, broccoli and capsicum for a simple stir-fry.

2. Plan your menu

Writing down your meals for the week is not only an excellent way to stay organised, but it keeps your budget in check, too.

Hitting the shops armed with a shopping list will ensure you don’t overspend, or purchase ingredients you already have sitting at home in your kitchen cupboard.

Consider plotting out some of your tried-and-true recipes into your week or check out New World’s selection of simple yet flavourful recipes to complement your KitchenAid containers. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

From delicious Apple Crumble Overnight Oats to mouthwatering Garlic Butter Mushroom Meatballs, discover New World’s range of recipe cards in-store or listed online at Newworld.co.nz.

3. Set aside time to prep

We get it – life is busy. But setting aside some time for meal prep will save you time when it really counts, like when you’re rushing to get kids out the door in the morning or trying to get a meal on the table after returning home from the gym at night.

If you swear by diarising appointments, then schedule in your meal prep like you would any other meeting into your calendar app.

Be realistic with what you can achieve in the allotted time frame, you may not be able to churn out a week’s worth of meals in half an hour, but you may be able to chop all their ingredients in that time.

4. Stock up on containers

An array of storage containers to house your meal prep is a must – glass is best for its ability to keep food fresher for longer.

The KitchenAid range available from New World has all your bases covered with every size and shape you need to pack work lunches, family meals and more.

Crafted from borosilicate glass, the range includes a small container for dips and dressings, a medium container for fresh fruit, snacks and baking, a large container for meals on-the-go, an extra-large container to store salads, and an oven dish for family-style meals like lasagne.

Topped with a silicone lid, each container is compatible with the KitchenAid vacuum pump which ensures freshness by removing excess air to create an airtight seal.

5. Store your meal prep correctly

Be mindful of each meal’s shelf life – especially when it comes to dishes containing meat.

In airtight containers, Love Food Hate Waste says you can expect for most vegetables to last up to three days in the fridge, while some lettuce varieties can last for up to a week.

Generally, anything cooked – be it vegetables, grains, meat, poultry or eggs – should be consumed within three days of being cooked and always remember to reheat thoroughly.

Extend the lifespan of your meal by popping it in the freezer. Soups, casseroles, pies and braised meats last well here, as do cooked grains like rice.

It’s a good idea to label each container with your cooking date, so you know exactly how much time you have to eat it.

