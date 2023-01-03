Stop the car! We’re on the road but we’re taking it slow this summer, exploring the best of food and drink up and down the country. Hitch a ride with Viva as we explore New Zealand from Northland to the Bay of Plenty, all the way down to today’s stop: Queenstown.

Leave the hustle and bustle of Queenstown’s main town centre and head for the nearby hills to this brunch institution. Overlooking the bay and the Remarkables, there are plenty of hearty and healthy dishes to consider. The classic eggs benedict is arguably the best in town, followed by one of its bespoke smoothies; or you can’t go wrong with its delicious pancake stacks. Particularly great over summer, the peaceful surroundings are a nice way to unwind amongst the pine trees and enjoy good food from this tranquil vantage point. Open seven days, 9 Isle St, Queenstown.

Good morning, how was last night? Right, sounds like a bloody mary is called for then. Yonder has your back (if you need something lighter to put you right, there are also tumeric and charcoal lattes on offer). Set in a lovely little stone cottage with a garden out front, to chew on there are big bold plates of cheesecake french toast, miso pumpkin bowls, grilled chicken, and bacon or vegan butties — all created with dietary requirements in mind (so veggies, vegans and gluten-freers are well looked after), plus there’s a popular happy hour at the other end of the day. Wednesday to Sunday, 14 Church St, Queenstown.

Odd Saint. Photo / Supplied

Brand new in Queenstown is Odd Saint, which sits next to St Peter’s Church in the heart of the town’s dining scene. Currently open for breakfast and lunch, the menu offers “global soul food”, which promises dishes that are a little playful. There’s the Hangtown Fry (an oyster and bacon omelette that harks back to the Californian gold rush of the 1850s), spiced granola, and po’boys, that classic New Orleans seafood- or meat-stuffed sub. Serve with a Bibiana’s Cure (their take on a bloody mary) and you’ll be set for the day. Wednesday to Saturday, 1 Earl St, Queenstown.

Whether it’s a glass of wine and a bowl of calamari or a delicious home-style breakfast, the fact that you’re overlooking the glorious Lake Wakatipu a mere few steps away makes this a special pit-stop if you’re in the area. Great for a group of friends or with family celebrating a social occasion, this is a well-located hot spot with good food, an ever-better wine list and friendly service. The seafood chowder is a stunning highlight for dinner or you can feast on bubbles and fresh oysters. It’s French bistro-style food but with the freshness of Kiwi cuisine that makes this menu an ideal special meal over summer. Open seven days, 9 Marine Parade, Queenstown.

Chef Ben Bayly at Bathhouse. Photo / Sam Stewart

Queenstown’s iconic waterfront bathhouse — quite possibly the best location in the city — opened in 1911. This Edwardian-style building is now home to Ben Bayly’s Bathhouse Lakeside Restaurant, and the menu features British nostalgia such as scotch eggs, coronation chicken and knickerbocker glories — worth ordering for the name alone, we’d say. (It’s also perfect for parents as the Queenstown playground is right next door in eyeline.) Bayly fans are now truly spoilt for choice in this part of the world — if you take the beautiful road to Arrowtown, you’ll also have Aosta (do not miss the tiramisu), Little Aosta and Blue Door to choose from. Open seven days, 38 Marine Parade, Queenstown.

Bella Cucina is a traditional Italian restaurant in the heart of Queenstown, where the menu changes daily according to what’s fresh. Inside you’ll find a warm and inviting fuss-free atmosphere and an open kitchen so you can see all the magic happen. This is un piccolo ristorante, making it an all the more charming place to enjoy your gnocchi and wood-fired pizzas, and makes bookings essential. Wednesday to Saturday, 6 Brecon St, Queenstown.

As classic as they come, the Fork & Tap is a casual yet enriching experience in the heart of Arrowtown. Here you will find traditional yet well-made pub food and a large offering of local beer and wine, plus regular live music. The building itself has recently been renovated yet still has original features dating back to the gold mining era and has a large outdoor beer garden great for the whole family. Wednesday to Saturday, 51 Buckingham St, Arrowtown.

Provisions is the absolute cutest cottage cafe, boasting an array of menu and cabinet food. Famous for their sticky buns — you just have to try to understand — or simply enjoy a tea or coffee in the beautiful garden and soak up the central Otago sun and fresh air. Sunday to Thursday, 65 Buckingham St, Arrowtown.

Slow Cuts is a must-stop in Arrowtown for lunch or dinner. They offer an expansive menu focusing on delicious meats in traditional offerings such as burgers, quesadillas and salads. Their fried smashed potatoes cannot be missed either. Dine-in in the casual neighbourhood bar style or easily take away for a picnic down at the river. Closed on Wednesdays, 46 Buckingham St, Arrowtown.

The Balcony Gin Bar at Dorothy Brown's boutique cinema. Photo / Supplied

Dorothy Brown’s has long been a gorgeous spot — the charms of this tiny boutique cinema are known far and wide. But do arrive early, because the Balcony Bar is the perfect spot for a little pre-film aperitif. Simply slip behind the curtain to find a warm and cosy balcony filled with plants and cushions, a menu of gin-forward elixirs, and a fabulous sunset at the right time of day. Open seven days, 18 Buckingham St, Arrowtown.

For a quick one-stop and budget-friendly lunch stop, you can’t beat a classic Arrowtown pie. Grab a classic like mince, take it up a notch with the steak, cheese and bacon, or go full posh with the local venison or bolognese. They also do an excellently hearty big breakfast for those in need of a little day-after fortifying. Whichever you choose, this bakery is a gem that can do no wrong. Open seven days, 14 Buckingham St, Arrowtown.