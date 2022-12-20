Stop the car! We’re on the road but we’re taking it slow this summer, exploring the best of food and drink up and down the country. Hitch a ride with Viva as we explore Northland, the Bay of Plenty, Hawke’s Bay and Queenstown. This week we’re in the Bay of Plenty, with plenty of bougie delis, top-notch bakeries and craft breweries, that is.

To stock up on a gorgeous selection of groceries from around the bay, including freshly baked goods, fresh local produce, sandwiches, charcuterie, flowers, eggs and cheeses, Te Puna Deli is the place to stop. Pop in for a coffee and a pastry, or to build the holiday cheeseboard of your dreams. Open seven days, 17b Minden Rd, Te Puna.

Breadhead is hidden in a slightly industrial part of Tauranga, so you’re going to have to seek it out in order to pick up the best loaves of your holiday. This small-batch bakery run by Kate and Brent Beamish turns out handmade sourdoughs and yeasted bread, including slow-prooved baguettes, ciabatta and fruit loaves. Need a road snack? We suggest you don’t go past the bear claws, which come in traditional sweet (stuffed with almond frangipane) and modern savoury (ham, Emmental and mustard) varieties. Monday to Saturday, 2a St John St, Tauranga.

Under the pink neon lights of Rice Rice Baby’s bubblegum kitsch décor, dine on authentic Vietnamese kai, from fresh summer rolls to umami-filled pho to the fabulously named “beer-drinking chicken”. That’ll go nicely with the cocktails on offer — perhaps starting with a coconut-infused Hot Lips. The place gets busy, but they’ll take your phone number to add you to the waitlist — you’ll receive a text as soon as they have space. Open seven days, 136 Maunganui Rd, Mt Maunganui.

Refresh yourself at Sea People, where they offer plant-based icecreams made from cashew and coconut milk. The flavours are off the hook — coconut yoghurt with pineapple lime jam, choc sea moss, dark chocolate and sea salt and golden chai coconut, all served in homemade waffle cones. There’s a lot more besides, such as coffee, shakes and floats — go and work your way through the menu yourself. Wednesday to Sunday, 143 Maunganui Rd, Mt Maunganui

A special mention to Special Mention, a groovy little neighbourhood cafe on Oceanbeach Rd. For breakfast we recommend the bharta — perfectly poached eggs with smoky eggplant and chilli butter, served on fresh sourdough. They have a licence too and will be open for dinners over the summer, so the good vibes can keep flowing until after the sun goes down. Open seven days, 399 Oceanbeach Rd, Mt Maunganui.

Elspeth is the name that trips off the tongue of anyone you care to ask for BoP recs. This brunch parlour and bakery is known for its light, flaky croissants (they sell out, so do get in early) and classic custard squares, and the savouries are worth a taste too (think free-range pork sausage rolls in handmade puff pastry). Absolutely everything is made from scratch, and that’s got to be good for you. Monday to Saturday, 2a Terrace Ave, Mt Maunganui

The Rising Tide offers excellent craft brews and a chill dining space that serves the ultimate beer accompaniment — dumplings. This is the taproom of Mount Brewing Co., which produces ales, lagers, stouts and ciders, and hosts guest brews from breweries around the country. The menu is made to be shared — try the cauliflower tacos with the smacked cucumber salad, and don’t miss those house-made dumplings from Johney’s Dumpling House, which come steamed, pan-fried or deep-fried, and stuffed with NZ lamb, free-range pork shoulder, prawns and local seasonal veg. Open seven days, 107 Newton Rd, Mt Maunganui.

Let’s take this up a notch. Osteria has three locations — in Ohakune, Matamata and in Mt Maunganui. Like a family-run Italian taverna, Osteria serves up bowlfuls of linguine and ravioli, flash-fried scallops and steamed mussels, with a side of warm Italian hospitality. Open seven days, 91 Maunganui Rd, Mt Maunganui. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

There’s more to Whakatānethan Cobb & Co (and we absolutely endorse a visit to Cobb & Co). But do stop by Cigol, which rather deliciously blends Korean and South Pacific flavours. From the bulgogi rack of lamb, to the Korean fried chicken and bossum pork belly, everything is beautifully presented, fresh and bright. Wash it all down with a beer bomb (just order it and find out). Tuesday to Sunday, 14 Richardson St, Whakatāne.

Just outside of Rotorua, there’s an unlikely spot to find a fabulous range of craft brews and some hearty meals. Depending on which way you skin it, Okere Falls Store is either a bit of a hike (being far from town) or very convenient (if you’re heading to the beautiful Okere Falls to stretch your legs). After your walk, be sure to hang about until you see a raft full of screaming adrenaline-seekers go over the falls, then head back south for hot chocolates, sausages and sauerkraut, lots of vegan options and some epic doorstop toasties. Open seven days, 757a SH33, Okere Falls.

Last week: Northland. Click to read about the tastiest stops on the road.

Next stop: Hawke’s Bay. Check back to explore the best of Hawke’s Bay next week.