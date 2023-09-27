Food & Drink

Junghyun Park & Jungyoon Choi’s Spring Vegetable Twigim Recipe

By Junghyun Park and Jungyoon Choi
Make the most of springtime greens with this vegetable tempura. Photo / Supplied

Namul twigim is a dish mainly eaten in spring, when wild spring vegetables are abundant. Due to the ephemeral nature and fragrance of the springtime namul, this twigim dish is always a delicacy to have.

SPRING VEGETABLE TWIGIM RECIPE

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4
For the cho-ganjang

3 Tbsp ganjang (Korean soy sauce)

2 Tbsp rice vinegar

1 Tbsp sugar
For the twigim

Neutral cooking oil for deep-frying (about 3 cups)

100g shepherd’s purse

100g cham namul

100g Korean chrysanthemum

3 Tbsp potato starch

1 ⅔ cups Korean frying mix
  1. Make the cho-ganjang: In a bowl, stir together ½ cup water, the soy sauce, vinegar, and sugar until the sugar dissolves.
  2. For the twigim: Pour 7.5–10cm neutral oil into a large deep pot or deep fryer and heat to 180C.
  3. Rinse all the vegetables under cold running water and set in a sieve to dry. In individual plastic bags, add the well-dried vegetables and 1 tablespoon of potato starch to each bag and shake vigorously until the vegetables are evenly coated with potato starch.
  4. In a bowl, combine the frying mix and 1 cup cold water and mix well until uniform.
  5. Line a tray with paper towels. Working in batches of one vegetable at a time, use chopsticks to dip each of the starch-coated vegetables into the batter and drop into the heated oil. Cook for about 2 minutes and transfer to the paper towels to drain.
  6. Serve hot with the cho-ganjang.


Recipe extracted from The Korean Cookbook by Junghyun Park and Jungyoon Choi, published by Phaidon. $80, out now.

