Jesse,

I’m heading to Christchurch for a couple of nights in March. Do you have any food recommendations down that way?

Alan

Dear Alan,

Congratulations, you’re about to stay in New Zealand’s most exciting city. I visited recently and can tell you Christchurch is totally buzzing, thanks mostly to the huge numbers of overseas visitors flooding the central city. The local tourism people tell me that the average length of stay has almost doubled recently – gone are the days when tourists would fly in and immediately head somewhere else.

Why does this matter to you? Because the restaurants are full of happy Americans. And Aussies, and a few Brits. It really adds to the vibe and has helped lift the quality of service and food right around the central city.

Recommendations? Start with the kimchi fried rice omelette from the wonderful Child Sister cafe – it comes piping hot in a skillet and is great hangover food; I’m going to get the Breakfast Sando next time. For lunch check out the Welder complex on the edge of the CBD – best Japanese at Bar Yoku or grab a chickpea sandwich to go at Grizzly Baked Goods.

Londo and Gatherings are young restaurants where they take the wine seriously. Make sure you book ahead. Mapu is the six-seater test kitchen/restaurant by superstar chef Giulio Sturla and should be on any foodie’s bucket list. Lillies is a cool and casual pizza spot with a great drinks list – the local crowd love it. 27 Steps is a legendary restaurant in a very cute tram-only street (I recommend the tram ride, it’s a great way to get your bearings and tick off some landmarks), and can be persuaded to stay open late for drinks.

Inati is one of the city’s most highly regarded restaurants. Look out for my full review in Viva next week.

Hi Jesse,

I’m off work for an extended period and am living through a pretty brutal schedule of chemo. My best mate in Melbourne has sworn that pho got her through the majority of days where food is just impossible to think about, let alone eat. But I need to get a few nutrients in.

Do you know where to get, and be delivered, the best pho in Auckland?

T

T, I’m so sorry to hear what you’re going through. Thanks for giving me something useful I can do to help you out!

I asked Auckland food matriarch Connie Clarkson to recommend a pho and she said "Yes, I do as a matter of fact. Julie Vu from Pho Yen serves a stunner and is currently working on a frozen take-out pack."

Connie runs The Kitchen Project, a council-run incubator that helps great cooks become great businesses. Julie is one of the Kitchen Project’s graduates, and it’s not just Connie who rates her. Writing on Instagram the legendary Peter Gordon describes her soup as “the most delicious, hearty but clear and light Vietnamese pho (pronounced ferr – a traditional Vietnamese bone broth, rice noodles, herbs and usually shaved raw beef) at the Silo Park Night Market in Wynyard Quarter from Julie Vu and her whānau … this was truly outstanding. Flavour pitch perfect.”

T, you and I have chatted offline and I’ve dropped one of Julie’s prototype take-out meals to your front doorstep. I’ve also connected you and her and it looks like you may be able to work out an arrangement ahead of her commercial launch. All the best from Connie, Julie, me and the team at Viva.

Jesse describes Pici as the beating heart of Karangahape Rd. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Hi Jesse,

We’re based in Hamilton and for my 14-year-old daughter’s birthday I’d like to take her to Auckland for a wander up K Rd to check out the scene and perhaps do some op shopping (I understand we might see a few unexpected things but she will take it in her stride and I don’t believe in pretending the world is squeaky clean!). Could you recommend somewhere for us to have dinner? She’s a good eater but nothing too out there please.

Andrea

Hi Andrea,

It’ll be great to have you both up!

I’m going to send you to Pici, the pasta joint inside St Kevin’s Arcade. It’s at the heart of everything and the food is incredible, always. The cacio e pepe is their most famous dish and you should get one of those, then perhaps while summer’s here try the casarecce, little twists of pasta served with sweetcorn and chilli oil. I was there a couple of weeks ago and ate a really interesting seasonal appetiser – grated apple and ricotta, with toasted breadcrumbs on top. It worked! Just one note – we were seated upstairs and I reckon it’s way more fun at ground level. So if that’s all they have available, perhaps go do a bit more shopping until a slot opens up.

Have fun and happy birthday to your daughter!

Photo / Babiche Martens

