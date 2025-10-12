In this fortnightly series, Viva’s resident dining-out editor shares advice on where and what to eat.

Hot in the city?

Hi Jesse

I enjoyed your recommendations for George and his girlfriend’s big date last week but noticed that you didn’t suggest anywhere you liked in the city. My wife and I both work near Queen St and would appreciate a list of your current favourites if you don’t mind?

Garrett

Hi Garrett

Thanks for asking. There are two places I think you’ll love that are perfectly suited to a couple hoping to gaze into each other’s eyes for the evening.

My absolute favourite right now is Gilt. I visited on a Friday night recently and was surrounded by loved-up couples – my mate and I were almost the only two people in the room with no prospect of things taking an erotic turn. There is something about the lighting and music (loud, French, perfect) that makes this feel like a traditional date spot rather than the more casual eateries we’ve grown used to visiting. Spring has brought back Gilt’s classic tomato schnitzel, which is brilliant, as is the asparagus beurre blanc. But we also shared a bowl of the vodka rigatoni topped with blobs of mozzarella, which was spicy and delicious.

One other place you should think about is Hugo’s, which sometimes falls off the radar given its location at the top of Shortland St. Famous maitre d’ Poi Eruera creates magic every night in this dark and stylish dining room, and the food is faultless. Enjoy.

Hi Jesse

My dad is visiting from Whangārei and has asked that we go somewhere he can eat offal. Knowing him it’s mostly a wind up but I wondered if you had anywhere to suggest so I could surprise him by granting his request. Ideally the rest of the food will be normal, for the rest of us who are normal.

K

Ox tongue is on the menu at Alma restaurant in Britomart. Photo / Babiche Martens

K, what you need to find is an old-school chef who respects what Italians call the quinto quarto – the fifth quarter of the animal. Josh Emett is one – and you’ll find wagyu beef tongue on offer at Gilt (see above). The best thing to do with a potentially scary cut like this is to load it with something very tasty, so the strong and perhaps unfamiliar taste of the meat is somewhat swamped (let’s call it “balanced”) by other ingredients. Gilt’s salsa verde really does the trick here.

At Alma on the waterfront, the tongue is their iconic dish, and they opt to disguise it (both visually and gustatorily) with tart green olives, cut into slices and blanketed over the meat. It is wonderful.

Finally, could I interest your dad in some fried duck hearts? Cazador does them with sherry and capers, and he should find plenty else on that game-based menu to keep his obscure palate happy.

Top picks for a Waiheke weekend

Hi Jesse, we’re going to a wedding on Waiheke later this year and we thought we’d go over for the whole weekend to make the most of the trip. We’ll be looking for somewhere to have dinner on the Friday and wondered what’s good over there, please?

Hello Gillian

Look up Three Seven Two, which was the pick of the restaurants I visited last time I was there. It’s named for the Waiheke area code (with a name like Gillian, I’m presuming you remember landlines) and is one of those places that attracts both tourists and locals. The other thing I like about it is that when you scan the menus of Waiheke they can all look a bit the same. But Three Seven Two’s offering is more unique, as well as looking incredibly delicious.

Three Seven Two, Waiheke.

We may as well complete the hat trick and mention the great Josh Emett again here – his Oyster Inn is very well regarded and has the advantage of being close to the ferry and the town centre. Check out the seafood-let Courtyard restaurant too, which is just nearby, and if you are after the fanciest place in town, visit Tantalus Estate – a fine dining experience created by the exotically named head chef Axel Curtet-Latreille.

Have fun at the wedding.

Jesse

