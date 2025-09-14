In this fortnightly series, Viva’s resident dining-out editor shares advice on where and what to eat.

Do you have any restaurant-related questions or dining-out dilemmas? Jesse Mulligan is here to help.

Email Jesse at Viva@nzherald.co.nz and tell him what you need. Where and what do you like to eat? How much do you want to spend? If you’re visiting, where are you staying while you’re in town? Who are you eating with? Does anybody have access issues?

Here are some questions he’s been asked lately and his answers.

Hi Jesse,

Do you know anywhere doing a Sunday roast?

Callum

Callum, you are a man who knows how to ask for what he wants and I respect that.

If you’d asked me a month ago I would have sent you to The Wine Room, the brilliant College Hill bar where they put on a series of roasts which looked incredible, throughout August.

But hey, all is not lost because I've just come across another gem in the suburbs which may interest you. Phil Clark formerly of Phil's Kitchen (the first restaurant I ever reviewed for Viva) and Kingsland Social has been quietly cooking up Sunday roasts with all the trimmings at …drum roll … The Irish Club! If you know you know, Callum: it's a building on the edge of Fowlds Park which takes a bit of finding but you sound like a purposeful chap. You can guarantee if Phil's involved the food will be brilliant.

Check the Irish Club website for confirmation and let me know how you get on!

Jesse

Azabu on Ponsonby Rd has something to keep the whole family happy. Photo / Babiche Martens

Hi Jesse

Do you happen to still do restaurant recommendations? A few years ago you recommended Hello Beasty. We loved it.

We have another trip to Auckland planned and am looking for a restaurant for a special family occasion. There will be five of us, ages ranging from 15 to 80.

Nga mihi,

Virginia

Hi Virginia

Thanks for your message and yes, I'm still doing recommendations. I've been reviewing Auckland restaurants for about 15 years now, and it seemed a shame to only talk about one place each week. So I launched this column a few years ago in order to share some of my experience with people like you, who have a specific occasion in mind.

You haven’t given me too much to work with here apart from the age range and that you’re happy with Asian food! Could I suggest Azabu in Ponsonby which is great with younger people and does Japanese-Peruvian cuisine. They’re partway through the Savor Festival at the moment which looks like pretty good value - you could get a whole feast in at $55 a head.

I reckon Cotto could be a great shout as well. Like Hello Beasty it has a casual vibe but the food is really fantastic and who doesn’t like great pasta? It’s on K Rd which has a bit of a reputation but it’s safe and colourful, and a great front window for Auckland’s diverse population.

If you wanted one more wildcard look up Ada in the old Convent on Great North Rd. They’ve just launched a new menu and are one of Auckland’s great dining rooms. Sometimes when you’re visiting a city the visuals of the venue are as important as the food and I reckon Ada would be perfect in that respect.

Have fun and stay in touch!

Jesse

Mumbaiwala, Ponsonby Rd. Photo / Babiche Martens

Hi Jesse

When we were in Mumbai in 2006 we fell in love with a local burger which had fried mashed potato inside. We haven’t found anything like it in New Zealand but wondered if there was somewhere in Sandringham that serves it? Can you help?

Hamish

Hi Hamish

I can’t guarantee you’ll get them for the same price as Mumbai but you can definitely find the snack you’re looking for here in Auckland. I’m pretty sure you’re talking about Vada Pav, where the potato is stirred up with some pretty hot spices and deep fried then served between soft white buns.

I simply love the version they do at Mumbaiwala on Ponsonby Rd and it’s a fairly upmarket restaurant so you could go there for a nice dinner and a bottle of wine (speaking of upmarket they used to do one at Sunset, the rooftop bar on Nelson St but they’ve struck it off the menu - sad!).

And you’re right, they do have Vada Pav in Sandringham but it takes a bit of finding. You’ll want to visit Eggs and More, a vegetarian restaurant with a big selection including the dish you’re looking for - two for $9, served with tamarind chutney and according to Indian food expert Perzen Patel it’s the closest we can get to the authentic Mumbai version here in Auckland.

I’ll also mention Healthy Bites a few doors down which is worth a visit just for the experience:

“Do you have Vada Pav?” I asked the woman at the counter.

“Please, go through to the restaurant,” she said, and I followed her directions through a couple of rooms and down a hallway to a courtyard out back.

“Do you have Vada Pav?” I asked the man serving.

“No” he said, handing me a menu. I opened it up and saw ‘Vada Pav’ on page one.

“Could I have this please?” I asked.

“Yes,” he said. “Please order at the counter in the front”

So I went back to the original woman who took my order and my money. She gave me a ticket and said “please hand this to the restaurant out the back …”

I eventually got my Vada Pav. It was great. If you’re up for an adventure, try ordering one yourself.

