How To Make Persimmon Jam

The jam has a hint of chilli to add a little kick. Photo / Babiche Martens

If you have a lot of persimmons and aren’t sure what to use them for, this jam recipe is a goodie. Spread cream cheese on toast or a bagel and this jam is a match made in heaven. It’s also excellent with a cheese platter. The hint of lime gives it a great zing.

PERSIMMON AND LIME JAM RECIPE

Makes 1 ½ cups

3 ripe persimmons, peeled

1 cup sugar

Zest of 1 lime

¼ cup lime juice

Pinch ground chilli
  1. Chop the persimmons roughly and place them in a medium-sized pot. Add the sugar, zest, juice and a pinch of chilli, then slowly stir them as the sugar dissolves. Bring to a simmer.
  2. Keep an eye on them so they don’t stick to the bottom and simmer for 25 minutes. It will start to become a little frothy, but that is okay. Place a little on a cold plate and cool for a couple of minutes to check it is sticky and jam-like.
  3. Store in clean sterilised jars.

