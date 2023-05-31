If you have a lot of persimmons and aren’t sure what to use them for, this jam recipe is a goodie. Spread cream cheese on toast or a bagel and this jam is a match made in heaven. It’s also excellent with a cheese platter. The hint of lime gives it a great zing.
PERSIMMON AND LIME JAM RECIPE Makes 1 ½ cups
3 ripe persimmons, peeled 1 cup sugar Zest of 1 lime ¼ cup lime juice Pinch ground chilli
- Chop the persimmons roughly and place them in a medium-sized pot. Add the sugar, zest, juice and a pinch of chilli, then slowly stir them as the sugar dissolves. Bring to a simmer.
- Keep an eye on them so they don’t stick to the bottom and simmer for 25 minutes. It will start to become a little frothy, but that is okay. Place a little on a cold plate and cool for a couple of minutes to check it is sticky and jam-like.
- Store in clean sterilised jars.