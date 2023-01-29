Find That Cool Feeling With This No-Churn Sorbet Recipe

We all have that half tin of condensed milk in the fridge and don’t know what to do with it. Whizz it up with any frozen fruit for a quick ready-to-serve sorbet. Use brandy snaps for a quick way to make the sorbet cones.
NO-CHURN SORBET RECIPES
Mango and Passionfruit Serves 4
500g frozen mango pieces ½ tin condensed milk ½ cup passionfruit pulp
Strawberry and Lime Serves 4
500g frozen strawberries ½ tin condensed milk Zest of 1 lime 1 packet of brandy snaps
- Into a blender, place your frozen fruit, condensed milk and lime zest or passionfruit pulp, depending on which flavour you are making.
- Serve immediately or place into a container in the freezer until ready to serve.
- To make a cheat brandy snap cone, preheat an oven to 140C. Place one brandy snap on a piece of baking paper, and put it into the oven for 5 minutes, keeping a close eye on it. Remove, and fold into a cone shape or wrap around the end of a bottle to create the shape. Continue with the rest of the brandy snaps. Store in an airtight container.