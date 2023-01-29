Food & Drink

Find That Cool Feeling With This No-Churn Sorbet Recipe

By Angela Casley
Photo / Babiche Martens

We all have that half tin of condensed milk in the fridge and don’t know what to do with it. Whizz it up with any frozen fruit for a quick ready-to-serve sorbet. Use brandy snaps for a quick way to make the sorbet cones.

NO-CHURN SORBET RECIPES
Mango and Passionfruit

Serves 4

500g frozen mango pieces

½ tin condensed milk

½ cup passionfruit pulp
Strawberry and Lime

Serves 4

500g frozen strawberries

½ tin condensed milk

Zest of 1 lime

1 packet of brandy snaps
  1. Into a blender, place your frozen fruit, condensed milk and lime zest or passionfruit pulp, depending on which flavour you are making.
  2. Serve immediately or place into a container in the freezer until ready to serve.
  3. To make a cheat brandy snap cone, preheat an oven to 140C. Place one brandy snap on a piece of baking paper, and put it into the oven for 5 minutes, keeping a close eye on it. Remove, and fold into a cone shape or wrap around the end of a bottle to create the shape. Continue with the rest of the brandy snaps. Store in an airtight container.

