Easy Recipes & An Effortless Ingredient Make Life A Breeze

Designed to bring convenience to your cooking— whether that’s adding a pre-prepped layer of protein to your lunchtime rice bowl or sandwich, or the ease that pre-shredded chicken can bring to throwing together a tasty, nutritious dinner — Tegel’s new Free Range Meal Maker range is here just in time for summer, when no one wants to be sweating over a stove.

The tender chicken breast (SPCA-certified free-range, 100 per cent New Zealand-raised, with no added hormones) comes sliced or shredded, and is available in an array of flavours, including rich Cajun spices and the sweet nuttiness of Satay, meaning most of the work is done for you. Exceedingly versatile, here you’ll find a collection of recipes that showcase the various uses for this new free-range offering.

SATAY CHICKEN & VEGETABLES ON RICE Serves 4

Fragrant and flavourful, Satay chicken is a warmweather favourite, calling to mind the flavours of Southeast Asian cuisine. Far quicker than a jaunt abroad, learning to make a quick and tasty meal that features these distinctive flavours is something to add to your recipe repertoire, and makes a great weeknight meal.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Ingredients

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 Tbsp peanut butter

2 Tbsp soy sauce

2 cups green vegetables (like beans, broccoli or bok choy)

200g Tegel Free Range Meal Maker Shredded Satay Chicken

1/2 cup coriander leaves, plus some for garnish

3 cups cooked rice

Method

In a large pot warm the oil. Add the onion and garlic cooking for 2 or 3 minutes to soften. Add the peanut butter, soy sauce and 2 Tbsp water to the pot with the onion and garlic, and combine. Add the vegetables, cooking until they are just cooked. Stir through the chicken and most of the coriander. Serve hot on rice with and few extra coriander leaves on top.

SUMMER BROTH WITH ROAST CHICKEN AND VEGETABLES

Serves 4

A light, nutritious broth laden with greens and protein, this gentle meal is quick to pull together for dinner, thanks to the convenience of Tegel’s new Free Range Meal Maker, with its Sliced Roast Chicken providing a comforting and quick layer of flavour and protein. Fit to feed a crowd, this broth can be elevated with some crusty bread (and easily bulked up with an extra can of beans and some more chicken).

Photo / Babiche Martens

Ingredients

1 Tbsp olive oil 1 onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 litre chicken stock

400g tin butter beans, drained

2 cups green vegetables eg spinach, broccoli,

200g Tegel Free Range Meal Maker Sliced Roast Chicken

1/2 cup coriander leaves, plus some for garnish

Method

In a large pot warm the oil. Add the onion and garlic cooking for 2 or 3 minutes to soften. Pour in the chicken stock and bring to a simmer. Add the butter beans and vegetables cooking until the vegetables are just cooked. Stir through the chicken and coriander leaves. Serve hot with a few extra leaves on top.

Photo / Supplied

CAJUN CHICKEN QUESADILLAS Serves 2

Quesadillas have universal appeal, not just because they feature melted cheese, but because they're also versatile, moreish and exceedingly quick. Making one is even faster when you have Tegel Free Range Meal Maker Sliced Cajun Chicken on hand — already spiced, sliced and full of flavour.

Photo / Supplied

Ingredients

4 large tortillas

200g Tegel Free Range Meal Maker Sliced Cajun Chicken

1 cup black beans (canned or pre-cooked)

1 cup of tasty cheese

1/2 red onion, sliced

1 green chilli, sliced

Method

Place two of the tortillas onto a clean bench. Spread with the beans, chicken, red onion, chilli and cheese.Top with the remaining two tortillas. Heat a large frying pan to a medium heat. Cooking one at a time, toast the quesadilla for 3 or 4 minutes until golden. Flip and cook the other side. Remove from the pan and slice into wedges. Cook the second quesadilla, remove and slice.

Photo / Supplied

SHREDDED ROAST CHICKEN & BRIE TART Serves 4

Tarts are a vehicle for flavour, and here the buttery ready-rolled pastry provides a delicious base for vibrant new season tomatoes, creamy brie, and delightfully easy Tegel Free Range Meal Maker Shredded Roast Chicken — all facilitating an impressive dish that is surprisingly simple.

Photo / Supplied

Ingredients

2 sheets of ready rolled puff pastry

1/4 cup tomato chutney

150g cherry tomatoes, halved

200g Tegel Free Range Meal Maker Shredded Roast Chicken

125g brie, sliced

1 cup spinach leaves

Method

Preheat oven to 200C. Place the pastry onto a large baking tray sticking the edges together to make one rectangle approx. 30 x 20cm. Spread the chutney on the pastry leaving a 1cm border. Top with cherry tomatoes, chicken, and brie. Sprinkle over the spinach leaves. Place into the oven for 20 minutes until the pastry is puffed and golden.

Photo / Supplied

CAESAR SALAD WITH AVOCADO & SLICED SMOKED CHICKEN Serves 4

A classic lunchtime dish, Caeser salads benefit from some added protein — Tegel Free Range Meal Maker Sliced Smoked Chicken presents a convenient way to do so — alongside creamy, omega-laden avocado, which compliments the crisp cos lettuce, for a modern spin.

Photo / Supplied

Ingredients

1 cos lettuce

200g Tegel Free Range Meal Maker Sliced Smoked Chicken

4 hard-boiled eggs

1/2 cup grated parmesan

1 cup homemade croutons

1/2 cup Caesar dressing

1/4 cup chopped Italian parsley

Method

Into a large bowl place the lettuce leaves, roughly torn. Add the chicken, eggs, parmesan and croutons. Pour over the dressing and top. Garnish with some chopped parsley.

Photo / Supplied