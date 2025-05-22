Food & Drink

By Angela Casley
Celeriac and parsnip make a good combination. Photo / Babiche Martens

This wintry dip is one you don’t want to skip.

Celeriac is a very underrated vegetable. Try it like this first, combined with parsnip. Or, if you find that idea too much, replace the parsnip with a carrot.

CELERIAC AND PARSNIP PUREE WITH DUKKHA

Makes 1½ cups

1 cup peeled, cubed celeriac

1 parsnip, peeled and chopped small

1 tsp salt

2 tsp lemon zest

2 Tbsp lemon juice

½ cup chopped parsley

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp cream

Salt and pepper
To serve

2 Tbsp dukkha

Extra olive oil, to drizzle

Herbs
  1. Place the celeriac and parsnip in a medium-sized pot. Cover with water and 1 teaspoon of salt. Boil for 10 to 20 minutes until completely softened. Drain, reserving a quarter cup of liquid.
  2. Place the vegetables, zest, juice, parsley, oil, and cream into a food processor or use a stick blender. Blitz until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. If needed, add a little of the reserved liquid.
  3. Serve on hot, grilled bread, garnished with a sprinkle of dukkha and herbs.

