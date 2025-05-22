This wintry dip is one you don’t want to skip.
Celeriac is a very underrated vegetable. Try it like this first, combined with parsnip. Or, if you find that idea too much, replace the parsnip with a carrot.
CELERIAC AND PARSNIP PUREE WITH DUKKHA Makes 1½ cups
1 cup peeled, cubed celeriac 1 parsnip, peeled and chopped small 1 tsp salt 2 tsp lemon zest 2 Tbsp lemon juice ½ cup chopped parsley 2 Tbsp olive oil 2 Tbsp cream Salt and pepper
To serve 2 Tbsp dukkha Extra olive oil, to drizzle Herbs
- Place the celeriac and parsnip in a medium-sized pot. Cover with water and 1 teaspoon of salt. Boil for 10 to 20 minutes until completely softened. Drain, reserving a quarter cup of liquid.
- Place the vegetables, zest, juice, parsley, oil, and cream into a food processor or use a stick blender. Blitz until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. If needed, add a little of the reserved liquid.
- Serve on hot, grilled bread, garnished with a sprinkle of dukkha and herbs.