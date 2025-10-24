Seeking a restaurant with outdoor dining and a space to soak in the sun? Consider these options, from towering rooftop bars to casual courtyards.

Aryeh

Seasonal Piha restaurant Aryeh has a big covered balcony and deck – with the outdoor deck shaded by umbrellas – and the sundeck drenched in, you got it, sun. The sundeck area is available for walk-ins and serves a more casual menu than the main restaurant and balcony, with organic sticky chicken wings and fish of the day with hot chips. – Johanna Thornton

Cuisine: Bistro Address: 20 Seaview Rd, Piha. Contact: Restaurantaryeh.com.

Azabu restaurant in Mission Bay. Photo / Babiche Martens

Azabu Mission Bay

In the warmer months, this seaside Japanese-Peruvian restaurant in Mission Bay pulls back its sunroof to invite diners into a summery paved courtyard. The outdoor dining room sits slightly lower than the main restaurant, mimicking the look of a conversation pit for alfresco eating. This beach-facing space also overlooks a nearby playground, should you have tablemates who enjoy the kids’ menu. – Madeleine Crutchley

Cuisine: Japanese-Peruvian Address: 44 Tamaki Drive, Mission Bay. Contact: Savor.co.nz/azabu-mission-bay

Baduzzi

This Italian restaurant’s location near the water’s edge makes it ideal for a long lunch with a relaxed feel, but the interiors are fancy enough to make any visit feel like a special occasion, with its generous circular leather booths, tiled floors and accents of gold bling. It has an enclosed outdoor dining area and tables outside at the front of the restaurant for those who would prefer open-air. – JT

Cuisine: Italian Address: 10/26 Jellicoe St, North Wharf. Contact: Baduzzi.co.nz

Bar Martin in Mt Albert. Photo / Babiche Martens

Bar Martin

This lovely neighbourhood spot is in the most unlikely of locations – an unassuming small block of shops in suburban Mt Albert/Western Springs – but is a favourite for locals and out-of-suburb folk, alike. Streetfront tables lead into a cosy interior and then out to the prettiest of courtyards. Olive trees and fairylights, bench seating and trestle tables make it the perfect summer spot for balmy evenings (or pop on a layer and crank up the outdoor heater if there’s a chill in the air). The drinks list features a range of natural and/or local wines, cocktails, beers and decent non-alcoholic options, and the small shared plates menu champions delicious produce served simply – sardines or duck parfait with sourdough; burrata; meatballs; charcuterie; and more. The bar also has an off-licence, so you can take a bottle with you if you want to kick on at home. – Stephanie Holmes

Cuisine: Bistro Address: 43 Martin Ave, Mt Albert. Contact: Barmartin.co.nz

What’s better than a normal courtyard? A secret one, of course. Tucked out the back of this Three Lamps gem is a small but perfectly formed outdoor area that is bathed in sun, if you time your visit right. Beau feels like part of the fabric of Ponsonby these days, a wine bar/bistro that is the ideal mix of delicious drinks, fantastic food and casual comfort (even better, you can bring your dog friends as well as your human ones). The wine list is extensive and the menu ranges from small snacks to more hearty dishes. And if you’re feeling adventurous, they offer a four-course shared “Trust Beau” menu that is well worth considering. – Bridget Jones

Cuisine: Bistro Address: 265 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby. Contact: Beauponsonby.co.nz

Bivacco

Holding court on the impressive Viaduct corner once home to the notorious Headquarters bar, Bivacco is the place to be for unfussy Italian share plates perfect for lunch, afternoon drinks or a multi-course dinner. The tables on the waterside of this big restaurant, which has seating for 300 people, are as alfresco as you can get, with a stripy awning for cover and the sea a stone’s throw away. – JT

Cuisine: Italian Address: 115 Customs St West, Auckland CBD. Contact: Savor.co.nz/bivacco

Butcher Baker

It’s not hard to see why chef/owner Reginaldo Richard chose this spot 40km north of Auckland for his first restaurant, with its beautiful courtyard and historic brick building that once housed a butchery and a bakery. It’s where he serves seasonal plates heroing local produce, much of it cooked over fire in an ode to his Brazilian roots. While it’s lovely sitting inside near the impressive wood-fired oven, the courtyard with its olive trees and big white umbrellas almost transports you to the Mediterranean. – JT

Cuisine: Bistro Address: 5 Commercial Rd, Helensville. Contact: Thebutcherbaker.co.nz

The outdoor Sundeck at Aryeh in Piha is surrounded by trees. Photo / Babiche Martens

Cazador

You may have dined at Cazador many times over the years, but did you know it has a picturesque courtyard out the back? Here, the branches of a big olive tree provide shade to a scattering of picnic benches, and greenery sprouts from planter boxes and climbs prettily up the walls. An early evening table before the sun sets (Cazador opens at 5pm) is a nice way to make the most of it. – JT

Cuisine: Bistro Address: 854 Dominion Rd, Mt Eden. Contact: Cazador.co.nz

Cibo is in an old chocolate factory in Parnell.

Cibo

An Auckland institution, the lilypad-littered surrounding pond of Cibo’s courtyard creates the illusion of being in your own hidden Italian oasis. Nestled in an old chocolate factory, the courtyard’s massive white canopy shields diners from the rain and beating summer sun, while the addition of white tablecloths adds an air of elegance to the proceedings. The aesthetic is perfectly matched to the impeccable table service. Perfect for date night or a special occasion, it’s the ideal mix of elegance and understatement, with a top-class menu that has truly stood the test of time. – Mitchell Hageman

Cuisine: Modern European Address: 91 St Georges Bay Rd, Parnell. Contact: Cibo.co.nz

City Works Depot

There’s an outdoor establishment for most moods at City Works Depot, whether you’re craving wine and refined dining (Odette’s), beer and pizza (Norma Taps) or tacos and margaritas (Tacoteca). Each venue has its own alfresco area, but Tacoteca is the one that gets the best of the late evening sun. – SH

Cuisine: Various Address: 90 Wellesley St West, Auckland Central. Contact: Normataps.co.nz; Odettes.co.nz; Tacoteca.co.nz;

Esther Courtyard at QT Auckland.

Esther Courtyard

Esther restaurant in the QT Auckland hotel has introduced Esther Courtyard on the harbour side of the hotel, with enough seats to fit 50 across high-top tables, cafe-style seats and cushioned bench seats. It’s been designed to emulate a Spanish seaside retreat with blue tile-top tables, stripy umbrellas and a glimpse of the water. With a separate menu from Esther restaurant, the courtyard’s offering is a bit more relaxed, with wood-fired pizzettas and Mediterranean-style snacks. Open from 3pm until late. No bookings. Pet friendly! – JT

Cuisine: Mediterranean Address: 4 Viaduct Harbour Ave, Auckland CBD. Contact: Estherrestaurant.com/esther-courtyard

The outdoor dining booth at First Mates, Last Laugh.

First Mates, Last Laugh

Seeking seaside eats? You couldn’t get much closer to the ocean than this 2024 opening from Judith Tabron. First Mates, Last Laugh, on the Westhaven Marina boardwalk, presents views of the Harbour Bridge, the anchored boats and the inner-city skyline. The outdoor dining area features a lengthy booth, dressed lavishly with nautical stripes. It’s also lit by strings of bulbs, meaning you can stay past sunset for late-night dining and drinks. If you find yourself down by the water on a Saturday or Sunday morning, you could also take a moment of pause with one of the restaurant’s pastries and a coffee. – MC

Cuisine: Bistro Address: 121 Westhaven Drive, Westhaven. Contact: Firstmateslastlaugh.co.nz

Galbraith’s Alehouse

If you’re headed to a Powerstation gig or simply craving an excellent pub feed, this Eden Terrace bar is a sunny spot to frequent. The alehouse, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, has a grassy backyard dining space with all the aesthetic charm of its homely interior. – MC

Cuisine: Pub Bistro Address: 2 Mt Eden Rd, Eden Terrace. Contact: Alehouse.co.nz

Hallertau's Riverhead beer garden is perfect for a sunny day.

Hallertau

This Riverhead brewery is the kind of place you go to when the weather is bright and warm and you want the illusion of a road trip, without any of the emotional labour that comes with loading the car and driving for hours. (Hallertau also has a pub/restaurant in Clevedon if you want to drive in the completely opposite direction). The Riverhead “biergarten” is always a hive of activity – including a play area for the smallest humans. Obviously they won’t be on the brews, but for the grown-ups, the beer options are almost unparalleled, including a range of seasonal offerings – and they showcase hyper-local wines as well. And because they take their role as responsible hosts seriously, the food – which is very, very elevated pub grub – is almost more of a drawcard than the beer. – BJ

Cuisine: Pub Bistro Address: 1171 Coatesville Riverhead Highway, Riverhead. Contact: Hallertau.co.nz

Hotel Ponsonby. Photo / Babiche Martens

Hotel Ponsonby

The restaurant and bar appropriate for all dining occasions – whether that’s a cold beer and snack, a sit-down dinner or some coconut margaritas in the sun – Hotel Ponsonby has three key spaces depending on your mood: a casual bar area, cosy restaurant and outdoor beer garden. The latter has tables big and small, comfy banquettes, an open fire and high brick walls enclosing all the revelry. – JT

Cuisine: Casual bistro Address: 1 Saint Marys Rd, St Marys Bay. Contact: Hotelponsonby.co.nz

Food Truck restaurant Lil Ragu in Takapuna has an alfresco dining area. Photo / Babiche Martens

Lil Ragu

This permanent food truck is perched on a sunny Takapuna corner and serves deliciously simple Italian food to a scattering of tables in its immediate surrounds. The table settings generally suit a smaller group, so schedule this visit for a holiday catch-up. The truck is fully licensed, so antipasti plates and plump pasta can be enjoyed with cocktails, beer, vino and liquor. Though, a glass of San Pellegrino might be a more refreshing sip in the sun. – MC

Cuisine: Italian Address: 150 Hurstmere Rd, Takapuna. Contact: Facebook.com/Lil-Ragu

Milenta. Photo / Babiche Martens

Milenta

Milenta, crowned Auckland’s Best Summer Restaurant in Viva’s 2023 Restaurant Awards, is designed for the warmer months. Nestled under the canopy of a majestic pōhutukawa tree, its open-air dining space is bathed in sunlight and surrounded by lush foliage. The restaurant embraces the smoky, charred flavours of South American cuisine, with an open-fire kitchen at its heart. – JT

Cuisine: Aotearoa-South American Address: 210-218 Victoria St West. Contact: Milenta.co.nz

Morningside Tavern

This lovely and lively courtyard is a breezy pick if you’re looking to cater for a big group or would prefer a casual weekend lunch or dinner (think sun, pints and pizza). It’s enclosed between a thick hedge and the brick walls of the two-storey pub. You’ll want to be aware of any sporting events slated to take place – every part of the bar is filled with frenetic fan energy when there’s a lively game playing (especially when said match is taking place down the road at Eden Park). – MC

Cuisine: Bistro Address: 16 McDonald St, Sandringham. Contact: Morningsidetavern.co.nz

Outdoor table settings at Non Solo Pizza. Photo / Babiche Martens

Non Solo Pizza

The courtyard at this Italian restaurant in Parnell truly is atmospheric, with green vines climbing up rustic concrete walls, a working fireplace and cheerful striped umbrellas for shade. Gather up some friends for a long lunch at a long table and dine on antipasti like Sicilian crudo and calamari fritti, pasta and pizza. – JT

Cuisine: Italian Address: 1052/259 Parnell Rd, Parnell. Contact: Savor.co.nz/non-solo-pizza

Northcote Tavern

While the interior of this historic pub feels a bit more sticky-table sports bar than gastropub, you can’t beat the Northcote Tavern’s expansive beer garden for sunny afternoons and big group get-togethers. The large menu ranges from bar classics like fries, wedges, burgers and fish and chips to more international offerings, such as vege gyoza dumplings, poke rice bowls and hawker rolls. The Sunday Roasts are excellent value at just $29. – SH

Cuisine: Pub bistro Address: 37 Queen St, Northcote Point. Contact: Northcotetavern.co.nz

Prego

Prego’s inviting courtyard is small but mighty, brightened with its greenery and made cosy with tall, street-front walls. The Italian Ponsonby restaurant is consistently touted as an institution (it opened in 1986). Unsurprisingly, its two courtyards, complete with sunshades and umbrellas, have also made it a reliable spot for open-air dining. Recently, it has been treated to a refresh – Prego is ready to welcome new and repeat outdoor diners with crisp white tablecloths this summer. – MC

Cuisine: Italian Address: 226 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby. Contact: Prego.co.nz

Queens rooftop has one of the best views in Auckland. Photo / Babiche Martens

Queens Rooftop & Wineshop

If you’d prefer your inner-city summer dining to come with stunning sights, this towering bar offers one of the best in the city. The rooftop bar opens up to a lively outdoor dining area on its northeast side, which basks in lunchtime sun and provides an uninterrupted view of the pinky-orange horizon during Auckland sunsets. On a clear day, you’ll catch a glimpse of Rangitoto and the Coromandel from the 21st floor – but otherwise, you’ll enjoy a punchy summer menu while soaking in the skyscraper surroundings. – MC

Cuisine: Bistro. Address: 1 Queen St, Auckland CBD. Contact: Queensrooftop.co.nz

QT Rooftop.

Rooftop at QT

Just around the corner from Queens, Rooftop at QT also has inspiring views of the Waitematā, albeit from a lower storey (the sixth floor, versus Queens’ 21st). Come for the cocktails, stay for the tapas – and mezze-inspired menu, stay longer for dancing once the sun goes down. Book ahead to secure a booth for the best Viaduct views. – SH

Cuisine: Mediterranean Address: 4 Viaduct Harbour Ave, Viaduct. Contact: Qthotels.com/auckland

San Ray

This all-day eatery from the Cazador team has reimagined the old Orphans Kitchen space on Ponsonby Rd to create a restaurant that’s open all day for breakfast, lunch, dinner and Golden Hour, when drinks specials and a shorter menu come into play. San Ray has a sweet covered patio out the back, so you can enjoy some Tajin-coated fries and a michelada, or a summer negroni and a crudite plate with the bonus of a fresh, warm breeze. – JT

Cuisine: Bistro. Address: 118 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby. Contact: Sanray.nz

Sawmill Brewery And Smoko Room

No trip to Matakana’s Saturday farmers market, or to the beaches of Omaha and Tāwharanui, should be complete without a stop-off at Sawmill Brewery’s Smoko Room. The interior is cosy and welcoming whatever the weather, but when the sun’s shining, the beer garden is the place to be. A B-Corp-certified business, it has 14 Sawmill beers on tap, as well as a range of organic wines. The seasonal menu champions produce and ingredients sourced from farmers and growers in the Mahurangi region. – SH

Cuisine: Bistro Address: 1004 Leigh Rd, Matakana. Contact: Sawmillbrewery.co.nz

Soul Bar. Photo / Babiche Martens

Soul Bar & Bistro

Soul Bar & Bistro is blessed with one of the prettiest terraces in Auckland, overlooking the boats of Viaduct Harbour, with baskets of greenery and flowers hanging above you, the tables topped with crisp white linen and where the people-watching is unmatched. The menu is reliable, elevated bistro fare with lots of fresh seafood and New Zealand produce cooked to perfection. – JT

Cuisine: Bistro Address: Corner of Lower Hobson St, Customs St West. Contact: Soulbar.co.nz

The entrance to Sunset Bar's balcony.

Sunset Bar

This elevated inner-city bar, which sits on the 10th floor of the Sudima Hotel, is a pretty place to grab a bite and an evening drink. The main bar, with walls rendered a textural rosy pink, opens up to a long, laid-back balcony. As its namesake suggests, it’s one of the loveliest spots to watch the sun go down, which also brings a glow to the indoor dining room. Make the most of your summer evening here, with a well-timed booking and one of their seasonal beverages. – MC

Cuisine: Cocktail food. Address: 63-67 Nelson St, Auckland CBD. Contact: Sunsetbar.co.nz

Swashbucklers

The quintessential outdoor drinking and eating mecca, complete with seafaring theme and resident stingray, Swashbucklers benefits from a deck overlooking the water in Westhaven, with leaners for those in for a cold beer and picnic tables at which to enjoy baskets of fish bites and chips. – JT

Cuisine: Seafood bistro Address: 23b Westhaven Drive, Westhaven. Contact: Swashbucklers.co.nz

Takapuna Beach Cafe is now open until 8pm and serving dinner.

Takapuna Beach Cafe

After 17 years of brunches, lunches, gelato and fish and chip pop-ups, this year Takapuna Beach Cafe finally got an alcohol licence and celebrated by launching its first dinner menu with a NZ-focused wine list. The cafe, now an all-day eatery, is open until 8pm, making it the perfect spot for a post-swim sundowner and snacks, or a full meal when you still want to be home in time for an early night. The TBC team took inspiration from Sydney’s beachside spots to create its menu, which champions seasonal produce and house-made marinades, mother sauces and ferments. Head chef Devon Pizzaro recommends the two-day half-roasted chicken and the beers and ciders from Nelson’s Mussel Inn. – SH

Cuisine: Bistro Address: 22 The Promenade, Takapuna. Contact: Takapunabeachcafe.com

Takapuna Surf Club. Photo / Babiche Martens

Takapuna Surf Club

Looking for a beachfront location, with Bondi-inspired interiors and a family-friendly vibe? Takapuna Surf Club opened earlier this year and has quickly established itself as the place to be north of the Harbour Bridge. The open dining areas offer three sections, where patrons can pick the atmosphere best suited to their outing. At the back, you’ll find booth and bar-style seating and views of Rangitoto – ideal for those wanting drinks, woodfired pizza and an Aperol Spritz. In the middle, there are long tables best suited to group dinners and bottles of wine to share. And at the front, you’ll find kid-friendly picnic-style seating, dart boards, a cartoon TV corner, arcade games and a menu that does everything from coconut ceviche to kids’ fruit and marshmallow kebabs. – Jenni Mortimer

Cuisine: Bistro Address: 111 Hurstmere Rd, Takapuna. Contact: Takapunasurfclub.co.nz

Tasca

This Spanish tapas bar boasts three locations in Auckland, but its Dominion Rd restaurant is most suited for soaking in good weather. The huge courtyard at the back of the building features tables set among trees and brick walls crawling with vines. The garden also offers a peek into a kitchen and bar area, so the space will feel lively on a busy day. Meet here for generous sharing portions in a relaxed and casual setting. – MC

Cuisine: Spanish Address: 38 Dominion Rd, Mt Eden. Contact: Tasca.co.nz

This story was first published in December 2024 and has been updated with new recommendations.

