This gâteau is inspired by all the delicious toasty flavours that come from brown butter. As well as using brown butter in the cake and in the bavarois, we are also using dulce de leche and caramelised white chocolate. These are both created by caramelising the milk solids in their respective mixtures – the same thing that happens when butter is browned, giving us a mouthful of toasty goodness.

Note: There are two different ways I apply chablon. For both methods, first pierce each portion with a toothpick, and use the toothpick to dunk the gateau into the chablon. The first method is to dip the entire gateau in the chablon mix, coating the sides, top and bottom. Because your gateau is frozen, it will immediately start to set the chablon. You will need to work quickly: dunk your gateau in and allow any excess to drip off for a few seconds. Scrape the base on the edge of the bowl to get as much of the liquid chocolate off as possible. You’ll then need to scrape the base across a sheet of baking paper, to allow more of the chablon to drip off, leaving you with as thin a layer as possible. The second method is almost exactly the same, but instead you leave the top of the gateau exposed, and only dip the sides and base. Then repeat the scraping as above. For both methods you may need to reheat your chablon occasionally while using it, as if it gets too cold your coating will start to become very thick.