As they mark 20 years in business, the three siblings behind NZ jewellery brand Zoe & Morgan share their journey to success.

Family has always been an inspiration to the siblings behind Kiwi jewellery brand Zoe & Morgan, Zoë Williams, Ruth Sibbald and Morgan Sibbald. Their Argentinian-born father, Douglas, is a traditional silver and goldsmith and they grew up watching him make jewellery.

The siblings are celebrating the brand’s 20th anniversary this year, and tomorrow launch a new collection to celebrate. They say Twenty includes a capsule of archival pieces “honouring 20 years of creativity and connection”.

Zoë, Ruth and Morgan spoke to Viva about the ups, downs and lessons learned from working with family.

Family photos from Zoe & Morgan founders: Anna (their mother), Morgan Sibbald, Ruth Sibbald, and Zoë Williams

What’s the best thing about working with your siblings?

Ruth: The deep understanding we share allows me to show up authentically with my siblings. We support each other through both challenging and joyful times, creating a natural flow of understanding and care.

Zoë: When I found out I was pregnant with our first child, I called Ruth, who was living in New Zealand at the time. Morgan and I had just started the business, and it was doing really well. I was in London with my husband Teia, and Morgan was in Bali. We were exhibiting at London and Paris Fashion Weeks, selling our products all over Europe. But I knew I wanted to be a devoted mama, just like our mum was. Ruth left her whole life to come to the UK and take over the business, enabling me to be the mother I wanted to be. Eighteen years later, I’ll never forget that act of love and support, only a sibling could do something like that.

Family first: The Zoe & Morgan siblings mark 20 years of creativity and connection. Photo / Supplied

The deep level of trust between us gave each of us a lot of freedom, especially when we were living in different time zones. Growing up, we travelled constantly and moved homes and countries regularly, which brought us very close. Even though we were often thousands of kilometres apart, we remained deeply connected where it truly mattered.

And what’s the worst thing?

Ruth: The hardest part has been the distance. I’m based in London, and until a couple of years ago, Morgan was in Bali and Zoë was in New Zealand. Being spread across the globe sometimes created a sense of disjointedness, and there were moments of isolation. Even though we operate as a single brand, each of us has our own responsibilities, and managing them alone can be challenging, even with the closeness we share.

Zoë: We’re all creatives who value freedom, so aligning on a shared vision for the business can be tricky at times. When we’re in the same country, though, our instinct is to spend time together, not just as colleagues, but as siblings and as aunties and uncles, because family is as central to our lives as the business itself.

Morgan: The distance was tough, no doubt, but it also made our time together feel even more special. Even with thousands of kilometres between us, we made sure to carve out amazing holidays together, keeping our bond strong despite the miles.

For Zoë, building a business became a journey of self-discovery, family and finding joy in the everyday. Photo / Supplied

What parts of your own personality have you had to soften or strengthen to make the working relationship a success?

Ruth: Over the past decade, I’ve spent a lot of time really understanding myself, how I show up, how I relate to others, and how my personal growth ripples into the way I work. It’s a continual journey. As I let go of old beliefs and develop new ways of relating, it affects everything from work to relationships. What’s been wonderful is that we’ve all been on similar journeys, so we can share discoveries, insights, and reflections along the way.

Zoë: Running a business is basically personal development disguised as work. There was a time when our business was earning more than Dad ever did in his jewellery shop, and I realised I didn’t have a working model of life for myself. I started intentionally shaping how I wanted life to feel, focusing on enjoyment, family, healthy routines, and fun at work. Standing here at our 20-year milestone, with teens carving out their own paths, I feel incredibly grateful for all the adventures and lessons. I’ve learned to let go of control and meet each situation with curiosity, intention and love.

Ruth holds the fort in London, bridging distance with dedication and heart. Photo / Supplied

One quality that's been crucial is flexibility. Living and working across time zones, and my 20-plus years in Asia, taught me the importance of adapting quickly and not clinging to old systems. That philosophy shows up in our jewellery, too – we embrace new technologies and approaches while honouring traditional, often-forgotten techniques. It's a constant balance of innovation and heritage, much like our own growth as a team.

How do you handle conflict, disagreements or difficult conversations around the business?

Ruth: Overall, we get on really well, but of course, we’re all individuals and don’t always see eye to eye. When disagreements arise, we usually let one perspective take the lead and step aside. There’s a natural give-and-take that comes from being siblings; it’s part of the flow of family.

Zoë: We respect each other enough that disagreements are just that – disagreements. When your relationship is deep, little conflicts don’t shake the foundation. Our whānau bond is strong; people have noticed it since we were children. Even our partners have married into this family unit. Difficult conversations are part of life, but when approached with openness, they don’t diminish the love that binds us.

Morgan: We’re good at addressing issues directly, and because there’s so much love and respect between us, difficult conversations are much easier to navigate.

Zoe & Morgan siblings Ruth Sibbald and Zoë Williams.

How do you make sure work doesn’t encroach on your personal relationship as siblings?

Ruth: For years, we’ve made a point of taking big family holidays with our children. When we’re together, we really focus on being present – even if a bit of work was planned, we all enjoy the time spent together. Work is such a part of who we are – our father was a jeweller, our mother was always busy with creative projects – but I also love the freedom of finding inspiration anywhere.

Zoë: I review this balance constantly. As our children grow and their needs change, I don’t rely on a rigid “work at work, family at home” rule. Instead, I consider the family as a whole – the ages, energy levels, and rhythms of everyone – and work in tune with that to create harmony between family life and work life. I didn’t see many examples to follow in society, so I focused on the future I wanted to create and took aligned steps to make it a reality.

Morgan: We don’t need to consciously address it; there are still so many ways we relate that aren’t work-focused. Plus, all of our kids get along beautifully, so the daily mechanics of family life run smoothly and independently from the business.

The Amor Moonbird "Who Loves Wins" necklace, complete with owl, lacy snake and charm details, from Zoe & Morgan's new collection Twenty.

What’s the best piece of advice each sibling has given you during your time working together?

Ruth: Eleven years ago, I swapped with Morgan and went to Bali for two months while he came to London. He had organised everything – the retreat, the payments, travel – it was a pivotal moment that opened up a huge part of me. I’ll always be grateful for that. Zoë has supported me endlessly, offering ideas and guidance through both laughs and tears.

Zoë: Morgan’s mantra has always been, “Let’s make the best jewellery we’ve ever made in our lives.” Ruth reminds me, “You have all the answers inside – trust them.”

Morgan: Zoë exemplifies personal development through her own life and choices, while Ruth has a clear, practical vision and encourages forward momentum. Their guidance is constant, and I’m always learning from both of them.

Morgan brings calm leadership and quiet vision, always inspiring the team to create their best work yet. Photo / Supplied

If other people are considering starting a family business, what’s your best advice to them?

Ruth: Allow room for flow. Roles within the business may change over time, and someone might excel at one area while another wants to explore something new. Being open and adaptable strengthens both your family relationships and the business itself.

Zoë: Make a lifestyle plan that integrates work as part of a bigger picture. Life should be enjoyable and fulfilling – when you love the life you’re creating, your business becomes sustainable because you have the energy and time for both work and the things that light you up.

Morgan: Make it fun. Focus on what ignites your passion and interest. Don’t get caught up in what others might expect – enjoy the journey as much as the destination.

Zoe & Morgan's new collection Twenty include Moonbird, Owl, Huia and Lover charms, and the Eliza silver chain.

