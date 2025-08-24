Need sustenance between runway shows? Pick one of these highly recommended restaurants.

When taking in the action at NZ Fashion Week: Kahuria this week, one cannot live on canapes and champagne alone. Make it an even greater special occasion with a meal at one of these restaurants, all less than 12 minutes walk away from Shed 10. All have been previously recommended by Viva Dining Out editor Jesse Mulligan. Supporting the local hospitality industry, while you’re supporting the local fashion industry? Win-win.

Ahi

Walk from Shed 10: 3 minutes

Cuisine: Modern Fine Dining

Address: Level 2, Commercial Bay, 7 Queen St, central city

Jesse said: Ahi isn’t a generic business with a famous owner [Ben Bayly], it’s a wonderful, wonderful restaurant where the head chef is unmistakably the same guy who, [15] years ago, created food so incredible you couldn’t get into The Grove unless you booked weeks ahead. The food at Ahi tastes as good as it looks, and it looks perfect.

The Anchovy tostadas on the menu at Alma restaurant in Britomart. Photo / Babiche Martens

Alma

Walk from Shed 10: 5 minutes

Cuisine: Spanish

Address: 130 Quay St, central city, (09) 242 1570

Jesse said: [Alma has] become a byword for perfection. One of the loveliest things about dining here is the approach. I don’t know whether it’s they or the Britomart people who have strung fairy lights around the tree trunks but it’s a beautiful touch, and with the full tables of chatty diners stretched along the pavement, it creates a scene of glowing revelry visible long before you get anywhere near the place.

The mixed seafood platter at French restaurant Origine in Commercial Bay. Photo / Babiche Martens

Origine

Walk from Shed 10: 5 minutes

Cuisine: French

Address: Commercial Bay, 2/172 Quay St, central city, 027 674 4463

Jesse said: The ultimate New Zealand compliment “it feels like you’re not in Auckland” really applies when you first walk in, though if you get a seat by the front window and start to notice the rhythm of the ferries coming and going across our beautiful oceanic front yard, you realise you actually couldn’t be anywhere else.

The fish pie at Rodd & Gunn The Lodge. Photo / Babiche Martens

Rodd & Gunn The Lodge

Walk from Shed 10: 4 minutes

Cuisine: Bistro

Address: Cnr Albert and Queen St, central city, (09) 884 4200

Jesse said: This is bistro cuisine, but [chef Matt Lambert] treats the standard bistro menu as a leaping off point rather than an anchor. The familiar proteins and techniques are here but you can never guess quite what the execution will look like. Take the fish and chips which, well, who orders fish and chips at a restaurant? But I saw he’d included it on the tasting menu so I knew it must be something different. In fact it was barely a mouthful – a single chip, beer battered and topped with cured fresh snapper and a good tartare sauce. It looked beautiful, you got a decent hit of everything you love about this classic NZ pub meal and yet you didn’t have to spend your night chewing your way through a plate full of it.

Gareth Stewart, partner chef at Advieh, a restaurant in the InterContinental Auckland.

Advieh

Walk from Shed 10: 3 minutes

Cuisine: Middle Eastern/Greek

Address: 1 Queen St, central city, (09) 304 0040

Jesse said: This is insanely good food, served with warmth and energy by a charismatic team of waiters. Even at the best places, most weeks I finish a meal and am finished with the restaurant. Walking out of Advieh, I couldn’t wait to go back.

Bistro Saine in Hotel Indigo.

Bistro Saine

Walk from Shed 10: 11 minutes

Cuisine: Bistro

Address: Hotel Indigo, 51 Albert St, central city, (09) 610 8404

Jesse said: What sort of food critic orders roast chicken? Honestly, I know Anthony Bourdain forbade it but sometimes you’re in the mood to eat it – and it’s now rarer than any other meat protein on serious Auckland menus so it feels like a treat. At Bistro Saine it is fantastic, served without bones on a bed of chewable barley risotto with cubes of sweet pumpkin. It’s finished with sage and a thin roasty gravy and the meat itself is so browned and crunchy it’s like they seared it with a hot brick.

The tiramisu, the vongole, culurgiones and the saltimbocca on the menu at Italian restaurant Bossi. Photo / Babiche Martens

Bossi

Walk from Shed 10: 7 minutes

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 10 Commerce St, central city, (09) 948 0906

Jesse said: Bossi is the restaurant Auckland has been missing. Fancy but friendly, precise but unfussy, it offers a menu of regional favourites from no region in particular. You will eat dishes you’ve never heard of here, alongside better versions of dishes you thought you knew.

Gochu's spicy pork milk bun is just one of a collection of must-try Auckland restaurant dishes. Photo / Babiche Martens

Gochu

Walk from Shed 10: 3 minutes

Cuisine: Korean

Address: Commercial Bay, 1 Queen St, central city, 0210 905 2396

Jesse said: We had a good sample of Gochu’s menu, which has a lot of very good options. Eggplant and miso is a winning combo and here it just has a little tilt thanks to doenjang, Korean cuisine’s second most famous flavour paste which, while not interchangeable with miso, is fermented and soy-based too. The aubergine is listed as “crispy”, a nicer way of saying deep-fried, and came in a sort of smooth fish and chip batter with more treats at the bottom of the plate, including a silky, moreish, slightly tangy tofu cream which pops up in a few places on the menu.

Night Car bar and restaurant. Photo / Babiche Martens

Need a post-show cocktail?

Truth or Dare Bar – 6-minute walk

Somm Wine Bar & Bistro – 8-minute walk

Little Culprit – 10-minute walk

Soul Bar & Bistro – 7-minute walk

Kemuri Hi-Fi – 4-minute walk

The Night Car - 6-minute walk

