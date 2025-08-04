In this fortnightly series, Viva’s resident dining-out editor shares advice on where and what to eat.

Do you have any restaurant-related questions or dining-out dilemmas? Jesse Mulligan is here to help.

Email Jesse at Viva@nzherald.co.nz and tell him what you need. Where and what do you like to eat? How much do you want to spend? If you’re visiting, where are you staying while you’re in town? Who are you eating with? Does anybody have access issues?

Here are some questions he’s been asked lately and his answers.

Hi Jesse

Would like to get a cool 30s/40s couple a $300 restaurant voucher somewhere to celebrate a special occasion. Ideally, it’s enough for a generous food and wine night out in central Auckland but let me know if the amount needs to go up.

They have been to a lot of places like Cazador, and I think Ahi and Onslow are probably beyond that budget, and somewhere like Ragtag is not special enough. Any thoughts?

Thanks

Gretchen

Gretchen, it's great to hear from you and what a good friend you are.

As someone who has eaten out at least once a week for 10 years, I can assure you $300 is more than enough at almost any decent restaurant, including the great Onslow and its sister restaurant Gilt.

Here are five places I’d absolutely love to go with $300 in my pocket:

● Cocoro – very special occasion, refined and unique Japanese

● Alma – city vibes, perfect service, delicious Spanish food

● Bossi – chef’s table, authentic Italian, fantastic wine

● Esther – outstanding menu, interesting location

● Metita – high-end Pasifika, lovely room, unlike anything else

I hope that gets you started. Thanks for asking.

Jesse

It's worth making the trip over the bridge for Milford restaurant Olle. Photo / Babiche Martens.

Dear Jesse

A friend on the [North] Shore has yet to discover your reviews but I’ve been telling her that you’ve been visiting her ’hood a lot more recently. I don’t keep up with you every week – any chance of a round-up of where you’re recommending on her side of the bridge?

Thank you for your service to the eaters of Auckland.

Toni

Hi Toni

Sure thing, here are my informal Best of North Shore awards, as of August 2025:

● Best special occasion: The Engine Room

● Best Vietnamese: Hanoi Haven

● Best for lunch: Takapuna Beach Cafe (it is now doing dinners too)

● Best Indian: Big Tikka

● Best Asian fusion: Olle

● Best wine bar: joint winners – Cave a Vin and Bon Pinard

● Best pasta: Palato

● Best beef Wellington: Moxie

● Best Japanese: Tokyo Bay

● Best bistro: Uno

● Best Italian: Duo

● Best place to buy a lamp during dinner: Troy

Apologies to anybody I’ve missed out. I spent an exhausting 90 seconds thinking about these awards, so if you’re not on it, don’t feel bad, there is plenty on the shore for me still to discover and plenty I’ve enjoyed but possibly overlooked for this list.

Dear Jesse

I have a friend visiting Auckland for a full day of shopping around Newmarket on an upcoming Sunday. I’ve searched through your reviews and I can’t see that you’ve been to many places in the area. But we always take your recommendations and wonder if there’s anything you like nearby? Doesn’t need to be fancy, in fact might be better if it’s not – we’ll be pretty pooped I’d say and carrying loads of shopping bags if everything goes according to plan. Oh yes, one thing – I am a vegetarian. Not strict but would prefer to avoid meat if I can.

Warm regards

Julie

Dear Julie

I wonder if you’d consider yum cha for lunch? You don’t say where your friend is from but if it’s anywhere smaller than Hamilton I doubt they have anything like that back home. There are a few places you could try but I personally like Sun World, a simple and spacious dim sum restaurant where the service is friendly and the parking is free (conditions apply but look it up in advance in case it works for you).

Yum cha is not bad for vegetarians. Sounds like you might eat fish, which will help, but actually my favourite dish at Sun World is its deep fried tofu – golden and crunchy, almost like something from a fish and chip shop, it’s served with chilli-fried onion and will be just the thing to replenish you after a morning of retail therapy.

Good luck!

Jesse

