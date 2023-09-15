The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Sienna Miller To Ayo Edebiri

While there’s been a lack of red-carpet photo calls lately due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, you can always count on music and fashion to deliver a dose of escapism.

This week, Vogue World: London, Britain’s answer to New York’s Met Gala, launched. The fundraising event is of course another of Anna Wintour’s philanthropic initiatives for the arts, this time raising much-needed funding for Britain’s cash-strapped performing arts scene.

Sienna Miller attends Vogue World: London at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London. Photo / Getty Images

Sienna Miller

The woman who gave us boho-chic circa 2004 continues to be a style savant through and through, this time attending Vogue World: London. For the occasion, she is styled by Harry Lambert, debuting her pregnant belly with her second child in a cream Schiaparelli fall/winter couture two-piece ensemble. The look may be polarising, but Sienna typically knows how to have fun with fashion and this is a great example of her not really caring what anyone thinks. The styling with opaque tights and black stilettos is a clever way to balance out the volume on top.

Zazie Beetz wearing Carolina Herrera during New York Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

Zazie Beetz

If in doubt, opt for an enormous hat. Zazie makes a convincing case in this white-and-green polka dot Carolina Herrera look while attending the brand’s New York Fashion Week show at the Whitney Museum. If you’re in the mood for spots this season, we’ve rounded up a few options to shop right now.

Georgia May Jagger attends Vogue World: London 2023. Photo / Getty Images Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Georgia May Jagger

Also attending the debut of Vogue World: London, Georgia wears this distinctive Vivienne Westwood gown well with the perfect balance of irreverence that only the Brits do well. A pair of spotty heels added an unexpected surprise to the entire look that worked well.

Harry Shum Jr. attends the Adeam show during New York Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

Harry Shum Jr

At the Andeam show in New York, the actor and dancer keeps it chic in a complementary fit of an oversized parka and trousers from the brand. Crisp white kicks complete the look.

Ayo Edebiri attends the Proenza Schouler show. Photo / Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

I love Ayo’s personal style, and The Bear star keeps it cool in a Proenza Schouler outfit at the brand’s show during New York Fashion Week. What elevates an otherwise classic look are the indoor sunglasses and a pair of pointy loafers. I know chic is an overused word, but it perfectly sums up this look. Très chic, even.

Indya Moore at Carolina Herrera's spring/summer 2024 show at New York Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

Indya Moore Advertisement Advertise with NZME.